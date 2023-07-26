Roma vs Braga LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: Braga

3:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Roma vs Braga live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Roma vs Braga live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
2:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Roma vs Braga live online

The match will not be broadcasted.

Roma vs Braga cannot be tuned in from the live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the match of Roma vs Braga corresponding to the friendly match before the start of the season?

This is the kick-off time for the Roma vs Braga match on July 26, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 18:00

Bolivia: 17:00

Brazil: 17:00

Chile: 17:00 hours

Colombia: 17:00 hours

Ecuador: 17:00 hours

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 13:00 hours

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 18:00 hours

Venezuela: 16:00 hours

Japan: 4:00 p.m.

India: 00:00 hours 

Nigeria: 13:00 hours

South Africa: 13:00

Australia: 13:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 13:00

2:45 AMan hour ago

Braga Statements

Artur Jorge spoke ahead of the match: "SC Braga has to think big and high, with realism, but with a thirst for ambition. I want to be national champion. Let us know that we saw the event a week ago in our store, what the fans always comment the most is this. They ask us to be champions, because, of course, we have to aim higher. We finished third, we have two positions to be able to do better in terms of championship."

"We will not be alone in the race, the rivals are of extreme quality, accustomed to the demands of playing for the title".

"I also had approaches to be able to leave the club this year. But there are two issues that stop me, one is my passion for the club and the other is to be able to decide that I really want to be in the group stage of the Champions League with SC Braga. It was a big dedication to get there and I didn't want to leave it to anyone else."

2:40 AMan hour ago

How does Braga fare?

Braga beat Bristol Rover three goals to two in their last friendly, the Portuguese side have had a very pleasing pre-season, however they will be looking to keep on winning.

2:35 AM2 hours ago

How is Roma coming along?

Roma will just start their preseason with this match, the Italian team will go all out to start their preparation with an important victory.

2:30 AM2 hours ago

The Roma vs Braga match will be played at the Municipal Stadium of Albufeira.

The Roma vs Braga match will be played at the Municipal Stadium of Albufeira, located in Albufeira, Portugal. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
2:25 AM2 hours ago



Welcome to the live broadcast of Roma vs Braga, friendly match. The match will take place at the Municipal Stadium of Albufeira, at 15:00.

 

