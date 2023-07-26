Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Score (0-1)
60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:09 AM3 minutes ago

37’ DEFEND, EDERSON!

Musiala receives it on the edge of the box and hits it firmly. Ederson makes a save to prevent the equalizer.
7:06 AM6 minutes ago

29' Substitution for City 🔄

🔺 Akanji

🔻 Ake

7:05 AM7 minutes ago

20' MANCHESTER CITY GOAL ⚽️

City went on the attack and forced Sommer to make a good save. On the rebound, Mcatee was alert and pushed the ball into the back of the net: 1-0 City.
7:04 AM7 minutes ago

18' ON THE BALL!

Sané takes a direct free-kick and stamps Ederson's crossbar.
7:03 AM8 minutes ago

05'

Truncated game so far, with no chances for either team.
7:03 AM9 minutes ago

THE GAME BEGINS

Ball rolling for the friendly.
7:02 AM9 minutes ago

⏱️' Pre-match

Teams on the pitch.
7:02 AM10 minutes ago

⏱️’ City line-up

7:01 AM10 minutes ago

⏱️’ Bayern line-up

7:00 AM12 minutes ago

⏱️' Good morning!

We now start the live broadcast of the friendly match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. 
6:50 AM22 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City match live?

If you want to directly stream it: City+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:45 AM27 minutes ago

What time is Bayern Munich vs Manchester City match for International Friendly?

This is the start time of the game Bayern Munich vs Manchester City of 26th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 7:30 am: City+

Bolivia 6:30 am: City+

Brazil 7:30am: City+

Chile 6:30 am: City+

Colombia 5:30 am: City+

Ecuador 5:30 am: City+

USA 6:30 am: City+

Spain 11:30 am: City+

Mexico 5:30 am: City+

Paraguay 6:30 am: City+

Peru 5:30 am: City+ 

Uruguay 7:30 am: City+

Venezuela 6:30 am: City+

6:40 AM32 minutes ago

Head-to-head record

Manchester City have four wins to Bayern Munich's three, and one draw. In their last meeting in the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 Champions League, the Citizens won 4-1 on aggregate.
6:35 AM37 minutes ago

Manchester City's probable line-up

Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo, Kovacic, Foden, Grealish; Haaland. Coach: Pep Guardiola.
Photo: Manchester City
Photo: Manchester City
6:30 AM42 minutes ago

Manchester City situation

Coach Pep Guardiola will be without midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who is nursing a hamstring injury. On the other hand, he will be able to count on Mateo Kovacic, a midfielder who played for Chelsea and was signed for 29 million euros.

Who left the English club in this window were: Gundogan, who after the end of his contract, went to Barcelona, and Yangel Herrera, transferred to Girona for 5 million euros.

6:25 AMan hour ago

Bayern Munich's probable line-up

Ulreich; Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano and Davies; Kimmich, Laimer, Coman, Musiala and Sane; Gnabry.
Photo: FC Bayern Munich
Photo: FC Bayern Munich
6:20 AMan hour ago

Bayern Munich situation

Coach Thomas Tuchel will be without newcomer Raphael Guerreiro, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and striker Thomas Muller, who are all nursing injuries.

Raphael Guerreiro, came from Borussia Dortmund, hired at zero cost. The other available player is Konrad Laimer, who came from RB-Leipzig at zero cost. Kim Min-jae, signed from Napoli for 55 million euros, is also available. 

The players who have left Bayern are: João Cancelo who returns to Manchester City after a loan, Lucas Hernández, sold to PSG for 45 million euros and Daley Blind, closed with Girona.

6:15 AMan hour ago

How do the teams fare?

Manchester City, winners of the Triple Crown last season, kicked off their pre-season in Asia last Sunday (23) and claimed a 5-3 victory over Yokohama Marinos.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, won their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title last season. The Bavarians will now play their first official pre-season friendly. The club faced FC Rottach-Egern of the German eighth division on the 18th and won 27-0.

6:10 AMan hour ago

A big game for the big boys

While some European clubs are in the United States, others have traveled to Japan to continue their pre-season. This is the case of Bayern Munich and Manchester City, who will face each other on Wednesday (26), starting at 7:30 am (Brasília), at the National Stadium of Japan, in Tokyo.
6:05 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the International Friendly Match: Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Live Updates!

My name is Lucas Barros and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
