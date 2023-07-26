The Crew whether the storm ; defeat St. Louis 2-1

The first round of MLS Leagues Cup saw some crazy things. Messi makes his MLS debut and hits the game-winning goal, Vancouver vs Club Leon combined for 31 Pk's after regulation, and to Sunday's Columbus vs St. Louis City 3 1/2-hour weather delay. If you ask any Columbus Crew supporter, they will say the weather gods are against them. For the first time St. Louis City came into Columbus determined to show the Old Kids (The Crew) just what the New Kids on the Block are all about. City came into Sunday's match following a 3-0 win over Inter Miami, while the Black & Gold came into Sunday following a devastating 2-3 lose against Portland.

With the MLS season on a break for Leagues Cup, The Crew get their mastermind coach, Wilfried Nancy, back at the helm for the tournament, and they also get their rockstar, Cucho Hernandez back from serving his one game suspension for picking up two yellow cards in the NYCFC vs Columbus match two weeks ago.

What started off with a packed stadium quickly was told to take shelter due to severe weather. And so the waiting game began. The fans were anxious to watch the teams play, as well as the players were ready to take the field. Finally, after 3 1/2-hours, fans and players heard the magic words that they had been waiting for, "warmups will begin and kickoff will be at 11:16pm."

Now we have a match!! both teams were pumped and ready to take the field. With half the crowd they had before the weather delay, the fans that did stay erupted as both teams took the field.

Both City and Columbus are tops in the MLS in scoring. Columbus looked to show why they are tops on scoring. In Leagues Cup, there is no draws, there will be a definitive winner, whether it is in regulation or in a shootout. Both teams take the field and get set for the opening whistle. the whistle blew and St. Louis tried to catch Columbus sleeping.

For the first 8 minutes St. Louis had Columbus on their heels. Then in the 9th minute Darlington Nagbe was fouled hard and a free kick was awarded to Columbus. And who better else to take the free kick than Lucas Zelarayan. City keeper Lundt set the wall for St. Louis. Lucas looked and saw a sweet spot and sends the free kick over the wall and freezes the keeper and dropped into the lower right corner to put Columbus up 1-0 in the 11th minute.

From the 12th minute until the 28th minute the game settled in for both teams. Columbus had a couple chances until late into the 27th minute when there was a handball penalty off Bartlett's hand and a pk was awarded to Columbus. The rockstar himself, Cucho Hernandez stepped up to take the PK. Settling himself down, Cucho took a couple quick glances to his left, looked up and sent the keeper to left but buried the PK into the lower right corner to put The Crew up 2-0.

Halftime whistle blew and The Crew went into the locker room up 2-0 behind scores from Zelarayan and Cucho.

Second half had gotten underway, Columbus had a breakaway with Yaw Yeboah streaking up the left and received the pass from Nagbe and Ramirez streaking in from the right and buried the pass from Yeboah into the net, but the offside flag came up and the goal was dissallowed and the score stayed 2-0.

70th minute saw Jacen Russell-Rowe come in for Zelarayan and Cheberko made his Crew debut coming in for Yeboah. with these subs, it had brought some fresh legs and energy into the game.

In the 84th minute there was an unfortunate bounce of the ball off the heel of Russell-Rowe and chipped over Evan Bush to put City on the board 2-1 and bring them within one goal of tying the match.

The Final whistle blew and the score was 2-1 with Columbus walking out of Lower.com Field with all three points in their first match of Leagues Cup play. Now the Black & Gold turn their Attention to Club America next Monday.