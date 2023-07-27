Real Madrid vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Real Madrid vs Manchester United Live Score in Friendly Game
What time is Real Madrid vs Manchester United match for Friendly Game?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on Star Plus
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Star Plus
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Star Plus
Chile: 9:30 PM on Star Plus
Costa Rica: 6:30 PM on Star Plus
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Star Plus
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Star Plus
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on ESPN and ESPN Deportes
Spain: 2:30 AM on Star Plus
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star Plus
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Star Plus
Peru: 7:30 PM on Star Plus
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Star Plus
Key player Manchester United
Key player Real Madrid
Last lineup Manchester United
Last lineup Real Madrid
The signing of Onana
"But, nowadays, soccer also demands good outlet from the back, qualities to come out playing, and it is one that André has. You need both and you need to cover both areas. So yes, we are happy, of course. I think with his physical presence and his personality, I think with his physical presence and his personality, he is very keen to win. He is so but so eager to win trophies and help the team that he will do it to take the squad to higher levels," he said.