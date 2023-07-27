Real Madrid vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2023
Image: VAVEL

What time is Real Madrid vs Manchester United match for Friendly Game?

This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Manchester United of July 26th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on Star Plus

Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Star Plus

Brazil: 9:30 PM on Star Plus

Chile: 9:30 PM on Star Plus

Costa Rica: 6:30 PM on Star Plus

Colombia: 7:30 PM on Star Plus

Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Star Plus

United States (ET): 8:30 PM on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Spain: 2:30 AM on Star Plus

Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star Plus

Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Star Plus

Peru: 7:30 PM on Star Plus

Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Star Plus

Key player Manchester United

He was one of the revelations during last season and from this summer, with the preseason games, he will have to grow much more, which is why the element to follow in this match will be the young Alejandro Garnacho.
Key player Real Madrid

After a long vacation, little by little Vinícius Júnior will have to get into rhythm, because the absence of Benzema makes him the most unbalanced player and the one who will have to carry the responsibility of the goal, in the absence of the merengue board to sign a center forward.
Foto: RPP
Last lineup Manchester United

22 Tom Heaton, 6 Lisandro Martinez, 19 Raphaël Varane, 23 Luke Shaw, 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 8 Bruno Fernandes, 7 Mason Mount, 37 Kobbie Mainoo, 25 Jadon Sancho, 49 Alejandro Garnacho, 21 Antony.
Last lineup Real Madrid

1 Thibaut Courtois, 6 Nacho, 3 Éder Militão, 22 Antonio Rüdiger, 2 Dani Carvajal, 8 Toni Kroos, 19 Dani Ceballos, 12 Eduardo Camavinga, 10 Luka Modric, 20 Vinícius Júnior, 21 Rodrygo.
The signing of Onana

The most important change for Manchester United this summer will be in goal after the departure of David de Gea and the arrival of André Onana, goalkeeper who was at Ajax and was managed by Erik Ten Hag, so he explained the arrival of the player in words for the website.

"But, nowadays, soccer also demands good outlet from the back, qualities to come out playing, and it is one that André has. You need both and you need to cover both areas. So yes, we are happy, of course. I think with his physical presence and his personality, I think with his physical presence and his personality, he is very keen to win. He is so but so eager to win trophies and help the team that he will do it to take the squad to higher levels," he said.

Manchester United: remain undefeated

Manchester United is on fire in preseason because they have won all their matches: the first two took place in Europe by beating Leeds United 2-0 and then Lyon by the minimum difference; while in the United States they defeated Arsenal 2-0 last Saturday and yesterday they beat the modest Wrexham team. It should be recalled that on Sunday they will close their tour in the United States with a farewell game against Borussia Dortmund.
Real Madrid: continuing to adapt

Real Madrid continues its tour in the United States and after having faced AC Milan last Sunday, now it will have the turn to play against one of England's top teams before the Clásico Español against FC Barcelona next Saturday, in what will be one of the most attractive games of the summer and which, for the second consecutive time, will be held in the United States, as it happened in 2022.
The Kick-off

The Real Madrid vs Manchester United match will be played at the NRG, in Houston, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game: Real Madrid vs Manchester United!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
