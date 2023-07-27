Monterrey vs Real Salt Lake LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Rayados Monterrey vs Real Salt Lake City match for Leagues Cup?
This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs Real Salt Lake of July 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Brazil: 10:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Chile: 10:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Costa Rica: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Colombia: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
United States (ET): 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Spain: 3:30 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Mexico: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Peru: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Key player Real Salt Lake
He knows how Mexican soccer is played because he spent a semester there with the Pachuca Tuzos and already scored a goal in the first match, which is why forward Cristian Arango could be the hero for the Salt Lake team this Wednesday.
Key player Monterrey
In the last few hours, rumors have surfaced that he could be transferred to the LA Galaxy of the MLS, remembering that he was one of the rumors in the summer to join the Pumas forward line, although nothing materialized. However, he is a historic player of the club who must be concentrated for this competition, which is why the player to follow for this match of the Rayados de Monterrey will be the "Mellizo", Rogelio Funes Mori.
Last lineup Real Salt Lake
18 Zac MacMath, 4 Brayan Vera, 30 Marcelo Silva, 3 Bryan Oviedo, 25 Emeka Eneli, 7 Pablo Ruiz, 6 Braian Ojeda, 26 Diego Luna, 10 Jefferson Savarino, 9 Cristian Arango, 17 Daniel Musovski.
Last lineup Monterrey
1 Esteban Andrada 15 Héctor Moreno, 33 Stefan Medina, 20 Sebastián Vegas, 14 Érick Aguirre, 16 Celso Ortiz, 25 Jonathan Gonzalez, 9 Germán Berterame, 11 Maximiliano Meza, 7 Rogelio Funes Mori, 19 Jordi Cortizo.
Real Salt Lake: Signing their way to the next round
One of the first teams that could secure their pass to the next round and as group leader could be Real Salt Lake, which in the first game that took place last Saturday beat Seattle Sounders 3-0 at home with goals by Jefferson Savarino, Christian Arango and Rubio Rubín, so they are with one foot and a half in the Round of 16. It should be noted that Marcelo Silva will not be available for this game, as he was sent off.
Monterrey: to show why they are favorites
The Rayados of Monterrey, with the question mark over whether Sergio Canales will be officially signed from Real Betis, will have to focus all their attention on this Leagues Cup, where they will be the favorites to reach the next round and win the championship, although in the first three Liga MX dates they left a bittersweet taste despite winning 7 of the first 9 points, due to the fact that they were not the offensive team that Fernando Ortiz's team promised at the beginning of the season and that they will try to reflect in this competition between MLS and Liga MX teams.
The Kick-off
The Monterrey vs Real Salt Lake match will be played at the America First Field Stadium, in Real Salt Lake, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:30 pm ET.
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.