Arsenal vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2023

Tune in here Arsenal vs FC Barcelona Live Score in Friendly Game
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Arsenal vs FC Barcelona match for the Friendly Game on VAVEL US.
What time is Arsenal vs FC Barcelona match for Friendly Game?
This is the start time of the game Arsenal vs FC Barcelona of July 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on Star Plus
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on Star Plus
Brazil: 11:30 PM on Star Plus
Chile: 11:30 PM on Star Plus
Costa Rica: 8:30 PM on Star Plus
Colombia: 9:30 PM on Star Plus
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on Star Plus
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on ViX
Spain: 4:30 AM on Star Plus
Mexico: 8:30 PM on Star Plus
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on Star Plus
Peru: 9:30 PM on Star Plus
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on Star Plus
Key player FC Barcelona
Although he is obviously not a key player and is in the process of consolidating his career, we must not lose sight of what Mexican player Julián Araujo can contribute, as there was much talk that he could go on loan to Las Palmas, but the team confirmed him for their trip to the United States and it will be important that he fills Xavi Hernández's eye in order to remain in the first team, as he is the first Mexican to be at the club since the Dos Santos brothers and Rafa Márquez.
Key player Arsenal
One of the players who is expected to be the man who can lead the offense on the road to good results is Martin Ødegaard, who has made great strides in his growth but, given all the tournaments that Arsenal will play in the next soccer year, including the Champions League, he will have to be the determining element on the field.
Last lineup FC Barcelona
13 Iñaki Peña, 21 Frenkie de Jong, 24 Eric García, 17 Marcos Alonso, 2 Julián Araujo, 26 Pau Prim, 16 Pablo Torre, 19 Franck Kessié, 9 Robert Lewandowski, 10 Ansu Fati, 27 Daniel Rodríguez.
Last lineup Arsenal
1 Aaron Ramsdale, 6 Gabriel, 2 William Saliba, 18 Takehiro Tomiyasu, 12 Jurriën Timber, 41 Declan Rice, 29 Kai Havertz, 8 Martin Ødegaard, 14 Edward Nketiah, 11 Gabriel Martinelli, 7 Bukayo Saka.
Barcelona: preseason kicks off
FC Barcelona was unable to play last Saturday's match against Juventus because several players were ill, around 10, and it was impossible to schedule the match against La Vecchia Signora, so this Wednesday's match will only be the first in the United States and in their short preseason, which will include playing Real Madrid on Saturday and AC Milan next Tuesday, in addition to August 8 when they will play Tottenham for the Joan Gamper Trophy.
Here is the full press release on the suspension of the match against Juventus:
"FC Barcelona informs that the match against Juventus FC, scheduled for today, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Levi's Stadium for the Soccer Champions Tour, has been suspended. A large part of the squad is affected by viral gastroenteritis," the statement said.
Arsenal: regaining confidence
This will be the third friendly game in the United States and the fourth of their preseason for Arsenal, with the mission of returning to winning ways after they lost last Saturday against Manchester United by 2-0; previously they had beaten MLS in the MLS-Game Star by 5-0 and before that they drew 1-1 with the modest Nuremberg. This will be the Gunners' last match on North American soil, as they will return home to play Monaco and put the wind in their sails when they take on Manchester City in the Community Shield.
The Kick-off
The Arsenal vs FC Barcelona match will be played at the SoFi, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game: Arsenal vs FC Barcelona!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.