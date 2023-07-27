Tigres vs Portland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Tigres vs Portland match for Leagues Cup?
What time is Tigres vs Portland match for Leagues Cup?
Key player Portland
If there is one Portland Timbers player who knows how to play this type of game against Mexican clubs because he spent several years in Liga MX, it is Felipe Mora, who scored one of the goals last Saturday to beat San Jose and, whether he starts or comes on as a substitute, he is one of the key elements to get the win at home (even if they appear as visitors),
Key player Tigres
Although he is one of the oldest members of the team and after overcoming an injury, Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac continues to be the soul of this offense and proof of this was in their last match, as, with a goal from the Frenchman, they ended up beating La Fiera at home and will try to repeat the performance this Sunday to guarantee their first victory in the Leagues Cup 2023, where they are one of the favorites to win the championship.
Last lineup Portland
1 David Bingham, 13 Dario Zuparic, 18 Zac McGraw, 5 Claudio Bravo, 29 Juan Mosquera, 21 Diego Chará, 20 Evander, 22 Cristhian Paredes, 11 Jaroslaw Niezgoda, 23 Yimmi Chará, 27 Dairon Asprilla.
Last lineup Tigres
1 Nahuel Guzmán, 13 Diego Reyes, 3 Samir Caetano, 19 Guido Pizarro, 5 Rafael Carioca, 6 Juan Vigon, 27 Jesús Angulo, 20 Javier Aquino, 10 André-Pierre Gignac, 8 Fernando Gorriarán, 23 Luis Quiñones.
Portland: sign their way through to the next round
Another club that also arrives with the mission of guaranteeing its ticket within the 32 best of the championship is Portland, which is going through a good moment in the MLS and this was reflected during the first match of this competition, since it defeated San José 2-0 at home with goals from Evander da Silva and Felipe Mora, so a draw, draw with victory in penalties and obviously the victory will put it in the next phase.
Tigres: to strike a blow of authority
The Tigres UANL will once again be in an international competition and will do so with a thirst for revenge, remembering that in the last Concachampionships they were unable to reach the Final after being eliminated by León, although they are the reigning champions of the MX League and will be looking to put Mexico's name on a high level. In the first 3 games of the Apertura 2023 they did not lose, accumulating one win and two draws, although they were a little flat on offense and will have to make up for it in this series of games. Diego Lainez, who was with the Mexican National Team, will be back.
The Kick-off
The Tigres vs Portland match will be played at the Providence Park, in Portland, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 pm ET.
