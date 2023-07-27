LA Galaxy vs Leon LIVE Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
In a couple of moments we will start the broadcast of the match between the LA Galaxy and the León, match corresponding to the second match of the group stage of the Leagues Cup 2023 from the Dignity Health Sports Park.
LION'S STARTING LINEUP
This is the starting lineup that sends the Lion to the Dignity Health Sports Park turf to get the second three points and qualify directly to the next round of the Leagues Cup.
THE GALAXY LINEUP IS READY
This is the starting lineup that sends the LA Galaxy to the Dignity Health Sports Park turf to get the first three points at home and with their people in this first duel for the Angelinos in the Leagues Cup.
THERE WILL BE MONEY FOR THE WINNER
Prior to the start of the Leagues Cup, the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, kept in reserve the details about the prizes that the teams that manage to advance to the knockout stage will receive and, in particular, the monetary prize for the winner of the tournament.
LEAGUES CUP PLAYOFF CRITERIA
1. Direct result of the match between the tied clubs: If two or more teams have the same number of points at the end of the group stage, the result of the direct confrontation between them will be taken into account.
2. Best goal difference in the group stage: If the tie persists, the goal differences of each team during the group stage shall be compared.
3. Most goals scored: If there is still a tie after considering the goal difference, the total number of goals scored by each team in the group stage will be observed.
4. Fewest goals conceded: If still unable to break the tie, the total amount of goals conceded by each team in the group stage will be reviewed.
PANZAS VERDES BREAKING RECORDS
León and Vancouver Whitecaps staged an epic penalty shootout battle during the Leagues Cup, entering the select top 5 of the longest shootouts in soccer history. The final score of 16-15 in favor of Leon set a new penalty shootout record, demonstrating a level of competitiveness and courage unmatched in a CONCACAF competition. Both teams showed incredible determination and fighting spirit, making this penalty shootout a historic and unforgettable moment for soccer in the region.
ONE MORE MLS BOMBSHELL?
At 30 years of age, Jesús "Tecatito" Corona's European future could be in jeopardy, as his situation is on hold due to Sevilla having put all their players on the transfer market, and now it is rumored that he could consider a move to MLS. However, Tecatito is not the only Mexican player in Europe who has been linked to U.S. soccer, as it was recently mentioned that Hirving "Chucky" Lozano could leave Napoli to join LAFC, the team where Carlos Vela plays.
IS A NEW SIGNING ON THE WAY?
Rayados de Monterrey may be happy with the arrival of Sergio Canales, but at the same time, they may be considering the possibility of letting go of one of their historic standout players. MLS side LA Galaxy are looking for a replacement for Chicharito Hernandez, who has been sidelined with a serious injury to his right knee. And, curiously, his possible replacement would be none other than Rogelio Funes Mori, Rayados de Monterrey's all-time leading scorer.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over to once again experience 90 exciting minutes of one of the most beautiful sports in the world, soccer. The LA Galaxy and León will face each other in the second day of the group stage of the Leagues Cup, where the team from Los Angeles will be making their debut in the tournament for the first time, however, León will be looking for their first defeat to ensure their qualification to the next round of the competition.
Tune in here LA Galaxy vs Leon Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Galaxy vs Leon match.
What time is LA Galaxy vs León match for Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs León of 23th July in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
July 25, 2023
|
22:30 ET
|
Apple TV
|
Argentina
|
July 25, 2023
|
23:30
|
Apple TV
|
Bolivia
|
July 25, 2023
|
21:30
|
Apple TV
|
Brazil
|
July 25, 2023
|
23:30
|
Apple TV
|
Chile
|
July 25, 2023
|
23:30
|
Apple TV
|
Colombia
|
July 25, 2023
|
21:30
|
Apple TV
|
Ecuador
|
July 25, 2023
|
21:30
|
Apple TV
|
Spain
|
July 26, 2023
|
3:30
|
Apple TV
|
Mexico
|
July 25, 2023
|
20:30
|
Apple TV
|
Peru
|
July 25, 2023
|
21:30
|
Apple TV
Watch out for this León player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Colombia's right winger; Omar Fernández. The current owner of León's right wing has played a fundamental role in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field, and his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
Latest Lion lineup:
R. Cota; J. Barreiro, A. Frías, W. Tesillo; I. Moreno, J. Rodríguez, L. Romero, E. Hernández; Á. Mena, V. Dávila, O. Fernández.
Watch out for this LA Galaxy player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Riqui Puig, the current LA Galaxy No. 6 has been an important piece throughout last season for the Angelino side and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Last LA Galaxy lineup:
J. Bond; J. Aude, J. Neal, M. Caceres, Calegari; G. Brugman, M. Delgado; T. Boyd, R. Puig, D. Costa; D. Jovelijic.
Background:
The LA Galaxy and Leon have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be their first meeting.
About the Stadium
The Dignity Health Sports Park is a sports venue dedicated to professional soccer practice in the United States, located in the city of Carson, California and has a seating capacity for more than 27,000 people. It is currently the home of the LA Galaxy, an MLS team that has played its home games there since 2003. It has also been the home of the Chargers in the NFL and Chivas USA in its time.
Soon the Stadium will be added to having hosted the Leagues Cup, a competition that is disputed between Liga MX clubs and MLS clubs to compete to see which is the club that rules between both countries.
To prove their worth
On the other hand, the current CONCACAF champion, León, will be looking for three important points that will assure them once and for all that they will be in the next phase of the Leagues Cup fighting for the title and thus avoid getting into qualification problems while depending on others. After defeating Vancouver Whitecaps in a long and dramatic penalty shootout, the Green Bellies will now have to defeat LA Galaxy to leave the two MLS teams fighting for survival in the Leagues Cup on the last matchday.
Proving they can do things right
So far, the LA Galaxy have had a difficult journey, as in addition to dealing with bad results, injuries and departures during the course of the season have made it difficult for the LA Galaxy to adapt, a factor that has been reflected in the points obtained during the campaign, as they currently only have 22 points, reflecting 5 wins, 7 draws and 10 defeats. Likewise, they are positioned at the bottom of the Western Conference, being the second to last place with 25 goals scored and 37 conceded, a factor that has placed them as one of the teams with the worst offenses in MLS. That is why in this Leagues Cup, the team from Los Angeles may be able to get a better rhythm and level, to return to the Local League in better conditions and with hopes of getting into the playoffs.
The international adventure begins
Finally, after so much waiting by MLS and Liga MX fans, the tournament that unites both leagues to make an international tournament of many goals and emotions has arrived, the Leagues Cup is here. This will be one of the most important sporting events of the year since it is a competition that includes all the teams in the North American region, giving the fans one of the best spectacles in the sport of soccer ever seen in the CONCACAF region. For now, in the group stage, two teams from each three-member group will advance. It is important to remember that in this stage there will be no ties, so in the event of a tie after 90 minutes, the teams will go to a penalty shootout to determine a winner. The winner of the tournament will go on to compete in the CONCACAF Champions League 2024 and will automatically advance to the quarterfinal round. In this match, the LA Galaxy vs. León will face each other as part of the opening games, two clubs from different leagues that will be looking to leave the name of their competitions high and for León, to get the win that will allow them to secure their stay in the tournament to advance to the knockout rounds and get out of the group stage.
Kick-off time
The LA Galaxy vs Leon match will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park, in LA, California, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Leagues Cup Match: LA Galaxy vs Leon
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.