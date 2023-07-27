Crystal Palace vs Millonarios LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Crystal Palace vs Millonarios match for Friendly match?
This is the start time of the game Crystal Palace vs Millonarios of July 26th, in several countries:
Mexico: 18:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Chile: 8:00 p.m.
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
USA: 8:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 8:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
Where and how Crystal Palace vs Millonarios and live stream
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Crystal Palace vs Millonarios in streaming, it will be tuned to ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player
England midfielder, 25-year-old Eberechi Eze has performed well, the forward has played his thirty-eighth game in his home league, 30 as a starter and 8 as a substitute, managing to score 10 goals in the English league and 10 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Millonarios player
Colombia's striker, 23 year old Jader Valencia has performed well, the striker has played his forty third game in his local league, 5 as a starter and 38 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals in the Colombian league and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Colombian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides the disbandment of players.
How are Crystal Palace coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-4 against Crawley Town, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Crystal Palace 2 - 1 Watford, Jul. 22, 2023, Friendly
Crawley Town 0 - 4 Crystal Palace, July 19, 2023, Friendly match
Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Brøndby, Jul. 15, 2023, Friendly
Barnet 1 - 0 Crystal Palace, Jul. 11, 2023, Friendly
Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest, May 28, 2023, English Premier League
How is Millonarios doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 1-1 against Atlético Nacional, having a streak of 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Millonarios 0 - 0 Deportivo Pereira, July 22, 2023, Colombian Primera A
Deportivo Pasto 0 - 0 Millonarios, July 15, 2023, Colombian Primera A
Defensa y Justicia 3 - 1 Millonarios, Jun. 29, 2023, CONMEBOL Sudamericana
Millonarios 1 - 1 Atlético Nacional, June 24, 2023, Colombian Primera A
Atlético Nacional 0 - 0 Millonarios, Jun. 21, 2023, Colombian Primera A
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Crystal Palace vs Millonarios friendly match. The match will take place at Toyota Park, at 20:00.