USA vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Netherlands wants revenge
In their opener, the Dutch suffered but beat an inexperienced Portugal side 1-0 through Stéphanie van der Gragt. The most important loss at the World Cup was that of talisman Vivianne Miedema, who ruptured knee ligaments and was unable to be called up.
Favoritism!
In charge of the Americans is Vlatko Andonovski, who took over after the last World Cup and has had a positive cycle, with four SheBelieves Cup, a Concacaf Women's Championship and bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Netherland:
So the responsibility of leading the team in their quest for an unprecedented title fell to Lieke Martens, voted the world's best in 2017. In 2019, she scored two crucial goals in the 2-1 win over Japan in the round of 16. In addition, the squad boasts the experience of midfielder Sherida Spitse, who has made more than 150 international appearances.
USA:
With four titles won at the 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019 editions, the United States have won half of the Women's World Cups played so far. They are also the two-time defending champions, having triumphed in 2015 in Canada, where they beat Japan 5-2 in the final, and in 2019 in France, when they overcame the Netherlands 2-0 in the decisive match. With this impressive record, the North Americans enter the competition in search of a fifth title and with the aim of further consolidating their hegemony in world women's soccer.
TIME AND PLACE!
Opening the second round of Group E of the Women's World Cup this Wednesday (26), we will have the meeting between United States vs Netherlands. The teams will face each other for the Women's World Cup replaying the last final.
The match is worth the leadership of the group, since the Dutch and the Americans won in their debuts.
The ball rolls for USA vs Netherlands at 9 pm ET at the Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.
Women's World Cup 2023 second round
Date: July 26, 2023
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Venue: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand
Broadcast: CazéTV and Fifa+ broadcast live.