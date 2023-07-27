USA vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Where and how to watch United States vs Netherlands on TV and in real time?

United States vs Netherlands
Women's World Cup 2023 second round

Date: July 26, 2023

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand
Broadcast: CazéTV and Fifa+ broadcast live.

When is the match between United States vs Netherlands how to watch LIVE and in real time?

The match between United States vs Netherlands will kick off at 9 pm ET and will be played at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand for the second round of the Women's World Cup 2023.
Probable Netherlands:

Daphne van Domselaar; Sherida Spitse, Stefanie van der Gragt e Dominique Bloodworth; Esmee Brugts, Jill Roord, Danielle van de Donk, Jackie Groenen e Victoria Pelova; Lieke Martens e Lineth Beerensteyn
Probable United States:

Alyssa Naeher; Emily Fox, Julie Ertz, Naomi Girma e Crystal Dunn; Savannah DeMelo, Andi Sullivan e Lindsey Horan; Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith e Alex Morgan
Netherlands wants revenge

The Netherlands, for their part, are looking to get back on the path they followed at the last World Cup. They made it all the way to the final, where they were beaten by the USA, and will have the chance for some revenge on Wednesday.

In their opener, the Dutch suffered but beat an inexperienced Portugal side 1-0 through Stéphanie van der Gragt. The most important loss at the World Cup was that of talisman Vivianne Miedema, who ruptured knee ligaments and was unable to be called up.

Favoritism!

Team USA never loses the hype at Women's World Cup edition after edition. Seeking their fifth title - they won in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019 - they beat Vietnam 3-0 in their opener, with the highlight being young prospect Sophia Smith, who scored twice and provided an assist.

In charge of the Americans is Vlatko Andonovski, who took over after the last World Cup and has had a positive cycle, with four SheBelieves Cup, a Concacaf Women's Championship and bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Netherland:

The 2017 European champions are determined to spring a surprise at the Women's World Cup and they have the potential to do so. They finished runners-up in the last edition of the tournament and are now looking to surpass that feat. Before the tournament began, they faced a problem when star player Miedema suffered a torn anterior ligament while playing for Arsenal in December and did not recover in time.

So the responsibility of leading the team in their quest for an unprecedented title fell to Lieke Martens, voted the world's best in 2017. In 2019, she scored two crucial goals in the 2-1 win over Japan in the round of 16. In addition, the squad boasts the experience of midfielder Sherida Spitse, who has made more than 150 international appearances.

USA:

The United States team arrives in Australia as heavy favorites to win the 2023 World Cup, backed by a winning record and a roster filled with exceptional players who rank among the best in the world. Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Megan Rapinoe are some of the stars that make up the US team.

With four titles won at the 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019 editions, the United States have won half of the Women's World Cups played so far. They are also the two-time defending champions, having triumphed in 2015 in Canada, where they beat Japan 5-2 in the final, and in 2019 in France, when they overcame the Netherlands 2-0 in the decisive match. With this impressive record, the North Americans enter the competition in search of a fifth title and with the aim of further consolidating their hegemony in world women's soccer.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between United States vs Netherlands is valid for the second round of Group E of the Women's World Cup 2023.

Opening the second round of Group E of the Women's World Cup this Wednesday (26), we will have the meeting between United States vs Netherlands. The teams will face each other for the Women's World Cup replaying the last final.

The match is worth the leadership of the group, since the Dutch and the Americans won in their debuts.

The ball rolls for USA vs Netherlands at 9 pm ET at the Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

Welcome to the United States vs Netherlands live score

It's now time for round two in the Women's World Cup 2023 between two national teams: United States vs Netherlands. The teams face each other for the second round of Group E, which also includes Portugal and Vietnam.
