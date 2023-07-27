Feyenoord vs Villarreal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Feyenoord vs Villarreal match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Feyenoord vs Villarreal of 27th July in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
July 27, 2023
|
13:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
July 27, 2023
|
15:00
|
Bolivia
|
July 27, 2023
|
12:00
|
Brazil
|
July 27, 2023
|
15:00
|
Chile
|
July 27, 2023
|
15:00
|
Colombia
|
July 27, 2023
|
12:00
|
Ecuador
|
July 27, 2023
|
12:00
|
Spain
|
July 27, 2023
|
18:00
|
Mexico
|
July 27, 2023
|
11:00
|
Peru
|
July 27, 2023
|
13:00
Watch out for this Villarreal player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the team's center forward; Gerard Moreno. Villarreal's current center forward has played a key role in the victories obtained last season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Villarreal's last lineup:
P. Reina; J. Foyth, A. Mandi, Jorge Cuenca, A. Moreno; Ramón Terrats, D. Parejo, Alejandro Rodríguez; S. Chukwueze, G. Moreno, J. Morales.
Watch out for this Feyenoord player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward, Santiago Gimenez. The Mexican striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Santiago Gimenez knows how to sneak between defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Las Palmas.
Feyenoord's final lineup:
J. Bijlow; N. Kasanwirjo, L. Geertruida, D. Hancko, M. Lopez; T. Van de Belt, R. Zerrouki; Igor Paixao, Q. Maduro, J. Dilrosun; Danilo.
Background:
Feyenoord and Villarreal have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium
The Feyenoord Stadium, known as De Kuip, which means "The Bowl" in Dutch, is a soccer stadium located in Rotterdam, Netherlands. It is home to Feyenoord Rotterdam, one of the largest and most successful soccer clubs in the Netherlands. The stadium is widely recognized as one of the icons of Dutch soccer and has witnessed exciting matches and events throughout its history.
The stadium was inaugurated on March 27, 1937 and has been the home of Feyenoord ever since and has an approximate capacity of around 51,117 spectators. It is one of the largest stadiums in the Netherlands and has hosted numerous major international matches and finals.
Defending the title
On the other hand, Feyenoord will be looking to defend the crown they won last season, when the team from Rotterdam kept an impressive rhythm and level that allowed them to be at the top of the Eredivise, leaving behind rivals like Ajax or PSV, who could only fight for the right to be present in any European competition. Now, in this new season, Feyenoord will seek to achieve the bicampeonato and to go as far as possible in the UEFA Champions League.
They want to be important again in the first division
Villarreal will be looking to return to being the leading team they were at some point before they entered into an irregularity during the last campaign that kept them fighting for a European place, which in the end they did not manage to achieve, as Osasuna managed to get the only meritorious place in the UEFA Conference League. However, now, for this new campaign, Villarreal will try to be that competitive team that made the Estadio de la Ceramica weigh every time it was opportune and on the field, they will show a great soccer that at some point took them to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, leaving everyone speechless with the great performance left by the yellow submarine.
Start preparing for the upcoming season
Little by little the days continue to advance and that means that the arrival of the 23/24 season is getting closer and closer for the teams to undertake a new adventure in their respective leagues and achieve the desired objectives, whether it is to fight for the league title, enter European competitions, avoid relegation or win their respective cups, which means starting to plan what will be 10 months of actions and emotions where goals and controversies will not be lacking in the most beautiful sport in the world. In this match, Feyenoord and Villarreal will face each other, both clubs are looking for continuity in their preseasons in order to arrive in the best possible shape for the start of their leagues and to sweep all before them to be in the top positions of their respective general tables.
Kick-off time
The Feyenoord vs Villarreal match will be played at Feyenoord Stadium, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
