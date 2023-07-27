Portugal vs Vietnam: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Women's World Cup
Speak up, Francisco Neto!

"Against Vietnam, we are going to try to do what we do not always manage to do against the Netherlands. We are going to look for possession of the ball, find the free player, look for more spaces and put more players in the last third in order to be able to create good finishing opportunities" the Portuguese, saying that Vietnam; has a very different game from the Dutch, "closing the spaces a lot for the opponents". "The United States beat the Vietnamese 3-0 in the first round and struggled. The Vietnamese try to defend themselves well and go quickly on the counterattack", he explained.

"After the first game, we believe we can fight for points in every game. Now we have Vietnam; and then the United States, we also believe that we can fight for the points", he explained.

"We always have the pressure to represent the country, earn points, win games and do things well. Nothing changes.   we also proved, on the field, that rankings do not win games. We need to be humble and respect all opponents a lot", he reinforced.

"All have their individual characteristics, all are important, all bring different things, all have their role", concluded the coach from Portugal.

Speak up, Diana Gomes!

"  It is a stadium that has marked our history, the lives of all the players who have been there. and all Portuguese.   It's good to be back in this stadium", said the player of the central team, who turns 25 this Wednesday: "   Of course we want to get out of there! We left with good feelings, just like we did against Cameroon, knowing that the game with Vietnam was going to be a good one.   different."

" It's a very fighting team, which doesn't give up on duels and likes to make individual appointments. We are studying Vietnam – these days. We're going to prepare ourselves in these two training sessions to get to the game in the best shape."

"  This is the result we wanted, but we are improving the areas where we did not do so well and taking advantage of what we did well to take back to Vietnam.   It's time to turn the page and focus on the next games, because we have two more in the group stage that we want to win."

" it is a matter of teamwork. We always work to face any opponent, without fear of taking the step forward. The idea is: 'We go to them because they are no better than us!," that’s our thinking. From all of us. And that makes the defense go away. to duels with the thought that we are going to win the ball", he explained.

Portugal likely!

Inês Pereira, Ana Borges, Carole Costa, Diana Gomes, Catarina Amado, Dolores Silva, Tatiana Pinto, Andreia Norton, Fátima Pinto, Jéssica Silva, Diana Silva.
Como chega Portugal?

Like Vietnam, Portugal debuted in the World Cup with a 1-0 defeat by the Netherlands and desperately need the three points to keep dreaming of a possible place in the next phase of the tournament.
Vietnam likely!

Tran Thi Kim Thanh, Luong Thi Thu Thuong, Le Thi Diem My, Tran Thi Thu Thao, Tran Thi Thu , Hoàng Thi Loan , Tran Thi Hai Linh , Thai Thi Thao, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung, Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy, Huynh Nhu.
How does Vietnam arrive?

 Vietnam; debuted at the World Cup with a tough defeat against the United States, which they won by 3-0 with ease, reaching the final 28 times. During this match, the Asian team did not take a shot and had only 34% possession.
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

  It is an international football tournament played by women's national teams. The first edition was held in 1991 in China, in which the United States became champions, beating Norway in the decision.

The 2023 Football Women's World Cup  This is the ninth edition of the tournament, and the competition is on. It is scheduled to take place in Australia and New Zealand.   Is this the first time the Women's World Cup will be held? held in two different countries.,

As with most major sporting events, the 2023 Women’s World Cup will attract thousands of women. This will attract the attention of football fans from all over the world, as well as promote the importance of women's football and the continued growth of this sport, which is increasing in popularity with each passing day.< /p>

The United States are the ones who won the most in the tournament, with four titles in total, followed by Germany, with two trophies and, in the sequence, Norway and Japan, with one championship each. Sweden, Brazil, China, and the Netherlands have already been established. disputed the decision, but were never champions.

The game will be played at FMG Stadium Waikato

The Portugal vs Vietnam game will be played at FMG Stadium Waikato, with a capacity of 25.800 people.
