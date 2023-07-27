Portugal vs Vietnam: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Portugal vs Vietnam Live Score Here
Speak up, Francisco Neto!
"After the first game, we believe we can fight for points in every game. Now we have Vietnam; and then the United States, we also believe that we can fight for the points", he explained.
"We always have the pressure to represent the country, earn points, win games and do things well. Nothing changes. we also proved, on the field, that rankings do not win games. We need to be humble and respect all opponents a lot", he reinforced.
"All have their individual characteristics, all are important, all bring different things, all have their role", concluded the coach from Portugal.
Speak up, Diana Gomes!
" It's a very fighting team, which doesn't give up on duels and likes to make individual appointments. We are studying Vietnam – these days. We're going to prepare ourselves in these two training sessions to get to the game in the best shape."
" This is the result we wanted, but we are improving the areas where we did not do so well and taking advantage of what we did well to take back to Vietnam. It's time to turn the page and focus on the next games, because we have two more in the group stage that we want to win."
" it is a matter of teamwork. We always work to face any opponent, without fear of taking the step forward. The idea is: 'We go to them because they are no better than us!," that’s our thinking. From all of us. And that makes the defense go away. to duels with the thought that we are going to win the ball", he explained.
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
The 2023 Football Women's World Cup This is the ninth edition of the tournament, and the competition is on. It is scheduled to take place in Australia and New Zealand. Is this the first time the Women's World Cup will be held? held in two different countries.,
As with most major sporting events, the 2023 Women’s World Cup will attract thousands of women. This will attract the attention of football fans from all over the world, as well as promote the importance of women's football and the continued growth of this sport, which is increasing in popularity with each passing day.< /p>
The United States are the ones who won the most in the tournament, with four titles in total, followed by Germany, with two trophies and, in the sequence, Norway and Japan, with one championship each. Sweden, Brazil, China, and the Netherlands have already been established. disputed the decision, but were never champions.