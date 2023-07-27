K-League All-Stars vs Atletico de Madrid: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch K-League All-Stars vs Atletico de Madrid Live Score Here
K-League All-Stars Games
K-League All-Stars
The K-League All-Stars team is made up of the K-League All-Stars team. It is usually formed to participate in friendly matches or exhibition matches against other teams from different countries, scheduling some duels against clubs from the top five leagues in Europe.
The goal of forming the K-League All-Stars is to create the K-League All-Stars. showcase the talent and skills of top K-League players and promote South Korean football internationally.
It also provides an opportunity for these players to gain visibility and potentially attract interest from foreign clubs.
Koke about being captain!
''They are major players around the world. They are professional players and will give everything while they are here. They are professionals, we don’t know if they will continue, but until now. to the day you are here. – have respect for the club and your teammates and give everything for the team.''
Koke!
''The truth is the truth. that we didn't win any titles, but we finished in the top four. wants to win titles and fight for everything. Let’s try to fight for everything, do it well from the beginning to start as we ended.''
Speak up, Simeone!
''We try to add good minutes so that they pick up the rhythm. It's them, De Paul, Witsel... and so many other very important ones. We’ll level the load on the party so they can prepare for what’s ahead. to come.''
" that none of us on the team are more important than Atletico Madrid. much more important than all of us.
When we come to this club, the values and its way of working such as commitment, humility, respect must be given by each one of us from where we are to where we are. the day we are, but make it clear that there is no nobody, but nobody, but nobody above Atletico Madrid."
''I am happy with &Alvaro, he is great. important. We have very good competition with the five strikers. I hope he competes as always when he was with us and we hope we can help him continue to grow the importance of these matches for players like Riquelme, Lino...''
''When we start to compete, important for everyone. For those who have been competing not to give up, but also for the new ones. People like Azpilicueta who have an opportunity. commitment to anyone. Just trying to be among the best like the last few years.''