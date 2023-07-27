K-League All-Stars vs Atletico de Madrid: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Game
Photo: Disclosure / Atletico Madrid

6:13 PMan hour ago

Watch K-League All-Stars vs Atletico de Madrid Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail K-League All-Stars vs Atletico de Madrid match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL

 

6:08 PMan hour ago

K-League All-Stars Games

These matches are not part of any official competition or league, but rather serve as a way to celebrate and highlight talent within the K-League and promote friendly relations between South Korean football and beyond. football communities around the world.
6:03 PMan hour ago

K-League All-Stars

– There is an exhibition team made up of the best players in the K-League, which is made up of the best players in the K-League. South Korea's premier football league.

The K-League All-Stars team is made up of the K-League All-Stars team. It is usually formed to participate in friendly matches or exhibition matches against other teams from different countries, scheduling some duels against clubs from the top five leagues in Europe.

The goal of forming the K-League All-Stars is to create the K-League All-Stars. showcase the talent and skills of top K-League players and promote South Korean football internationally.

It also provides an opportunity for these players to gain visibility and potentially attract interest from foreign clubs.

5:58 PMan hour ago

Koke about being captain!

''Obviously there were casualties.   people with enthusiasm who will contribute to the hierarchy like Azpilicueta. The market is not ready. closed, we are preparing strongly.''

''They are major players around the world. They are professional players and will give everything while they are here. They are professionals, we don’t know if they will continue, but until now. to the day you are here. – have respect for the club and your teammates and give everything for the team.''

5:53 PM2 hours ago

Koke!

''Time goes by super fast. I like what I do, we have done very important things for the club to continue to grow. What can be taught is; that people have respect and that they should pursue a dream.''

''The truth is the truth. that we didn't win any titles, but we finished in the top four.   wants to win titles and fight for everything. Let’s try to fight for everything, do it well from the beginning to start as we ended.''

5:48 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Simeone!

''There was some movement, but he went to PSG. He did very well in Mallorca, tomorrow. we'll see competing guys we don't know and those we'll see.''

''We try to add good minutes so that they pick up the rhythm. It's them, De Paul, Witsel... and so many other very important ones. We’ll level the load on the party so they can prepare for what’s ahead. to come.''

" that none of us on the team are more important than Atletico Madrid.   much more important than all of us.

When we come to this club, the values ​​and its way of working such as commitment, humility, respect must be given by each one of us from where we are to where we are. the day we are, but make it clear that there is no nobody, but nobody, but nobody above Atletico Madrid."

''I am happy with &Alvaro, he is great. important. We have very good competition with the five strikers. I hope he competes as always when he was with us and we hope we can help him continue to grow the importance of these matches for players like Riquelme, Lino...''

''When we start to compete, important for everyone. For those who have been competing not to give up, but also for the new ones. People like Azpilicueta who have an opportunity.   commitment to anyone. Just trying to be among the best like the last few years.''

5:43 PM2 hours ago

How does Atletico Madrid arrive?

 Atlético de Madrid arrives for the game to play the first duel of the pre-season. The last clash was valid for LaLiga and a 2-2 draw against Villarreal.
5:38 PM2 hours ago

FRIENDLY

An international friendly is a football match played between national teams without a competitive meaning or official score. These games are usually played as part of the national teams' preparation for the next and closest official competitions to be played, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups or the continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for national teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build chemistry and game experience. They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and styles of play, enriching their experience and honing their skills for upcoming competitions on the international calendar. These international friendlies that are played, can take place throughout the entire year, outside the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without field command of the teams that are playing in the match. specific.
5:33 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played atSeoul World Cup Stadium

The K-League All-Stars vs Atletico de Madrid game will be played at Seoul World Cup Stadium, with a capacity of 66.704 people.
5:28 PM2 hours ago

