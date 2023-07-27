Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United in a Friendly match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United match in the Friendly match.
What time is Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United match for Friendly match?
This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United of July 27th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United and live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United on streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Nottingham player
Nigeria attacker, 25 year old Taiwo Awoniyi has performed well, the striker has played his 27th game in his local league, 17 as a starter and 10 as a substitute, managing to score 10 goals in the English league and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Leeds player
The Brazilian-born attacker from Spain, 32-year-old Rodrigo has performed well, the striker has played his thirty-first game in his home league, 23 as a starter and 8 as a substitute, managing to score 13 goals in the English league and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How is Nottingham coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 4-3 against Southampton, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest, May 28, 2023, English Premier League
Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Arsenal, May 20, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 2 - 2 Nottingham Forest, May 13, 2023, English Premier League
Nottingham Forest 4 - 3 Southampton, May 8, 2023, English Premier League
Brentford 2 - 1 Nottingham Forest, Apr. 29, 2023, English Premier League
How is Leeds coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-2 against Newcastle United, having a streak of 0 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Manchester United 2 - 0 Leeds United, Jul. 12, 2023, Friendly
Leeds United 1 - 4 Tottenham Hotspur, May 28, 2023, English Premier League
West Ham United 3 - 1 Leeds United, May 21, 2023, English Premier League
Leeds United 2 - 2 Newcastle United, May 13, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester City 2 - 1 Leeds United, May 6, 2023, English Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United friendly match. The match will take place at the Pirelli Stadium Princess Way, at 14:45.