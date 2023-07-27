Inter vs Al Nassr: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Nagai Stadium
The match will take place at the 50,000-capacity Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan, home of Cerezo Osaka.
Probable Al Nassr
Al Nassr's probable team for the match is: Al-Aqidi, Sultan, Al Ghannam, Oujami, Al-Amri and Alex Telles; Brozovic, Fofana, Al Ghannam and Ghareeb; Anderson Talisca and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Dreams Do come true 🐐💛#AlNassrJapanTour2023 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/WktBVjAksZ— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 25, 2023
Probable Inter
Inter Milan's probable team for the match is: Stankovic, De Vrij, Bisseck and Bastoni; Cuadrado, Frattesi, Asllani, Çalhanoglu and Dimarco; Thuram and Lautaro Martínez.
Scopri la maglia indossata dai ragazzi alla partenza dell' #InterJapanTour2023 🤩⚫🔵#ForzaInter— Inter (@Inter) July 25, 2023
Thuram!
Thuram: "I get on very well with my new teammates, they all work hard and well. The first time I spoke to coach Inzaghi, he told me he was very happy to have me with him at Inter: we have to work to do good things this season. Serie A fascinates me because my father also played here, and it will be good for me to play for a great team like Inter. I can't wait to play at the San Siro. Lautaro and I played against each other in the World Cup final, but now we'll play together: I hope we can score lots of goals, provide assists and win games for the fans, who I hope to meet soon at San Siro to experience great moments".
Frattesi!
Frattesi: "I am very happy, I was hoping to find a group like this, a structure and a club like this and I can't wait to start the championship. On the first day of the retreat, I left very early to arrive as soon as possible, it was beautiful, I was not used to it and, like all new things, it was a beautiful first time. The welcome? The way the market was, everyone understood that I had chosen Inter right away, the fans also understood and it was nice. The friendlies in Japan? As well as being good games, they're important tests because they help us understand what level of preparation we're at".
Transfer Window
Inter in this transfer window made many changes to the team. In arrivals were Esposito, Sensi, Stankovic, Cuadrado, Di Gennaro, Bisseck, Acerbi, Frattesi, Thuram and Asllani. The departures were Radu, Lukaku, Silvestro, Rovida, Onana, Sangalli, Oristanio, Satriano, Carboni, Gagliardini, Sottini, Brozovic, Skriniar, Hoti, Zanotti, Dzeko, Pirola and Pinamonti.On the side of Al Nassr the arrivals so far are of Alex Telles, Fofana and precisely of Brozovic, while Álvaro González and Al-Mansor left.
Serie A and Saudi League
Last season in Serie A Inter finished third on 72 points, two below Lazio, 18 behind leaders Napoli and two above AC Milan. Al Nassr on the other side, in the Saudi Professional League, were second with 67 points, eight above Al Hilal and five below leaders Al Ittihad.
Last Matches: Al Nassr
Al Nassr, on the other hand, are coming off the back of five friendly matches. The first was on July 10, against Alverca, winning 2-0. On Friday (14), the victory was 5-1 over Farense. On Monday (17), the defeat was 5-0 to Celta de Vigo. On Thursday (20) the defeat was for Benfica by 4 to 1. And last Tuesday (25), the draw was goalless with PSG.
Last Match: Inter
Inter have not played any pre-season friendlies yet. The last time they took to the field was on June 10, when they lost the Champions League final to Manchester City 1-0, with Rodri scoring.
Match Day ⚽️@AlNassrFC 🆚 @Inter— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 26, 2023
⏱️ 01:20 PM 🇸🇦 07:20 PM 🇯🇵 #AlNassrJapanTour2023 📍#AlNassrInter pic.twitter.com/Fnki2Ilhoq