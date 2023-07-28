Nashville SC vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Leagues Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Nashville SC vs Toluca live for the Group Phase of the Leagues Cup 2023, as well as the most recent information coming from Geodis Park. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Nashville SC vs Toluca online and live from the Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the Nashville SC vs Toluca game in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Chile: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
US (ET): 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Spain: 00:30 hours on Apple TV
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Peru: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Maxi Araujo, a must see player!
The Toluca winger arrives as one of the team's important references and as one of the best scorers and assisters who should help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 6 goals and 4 assists so far this regular season, becoming a great benchmark on the pitch. What Araujo should focus on is being more consistent on the pitch and combining better with the likes of Marcel Ruiz and Jean Meneses for a fearsome offense that will keep up the pace throughout the season.
How does Toluca arrive?
The Diablos Rojos arrive after completing the Clausura 2023 outside the Liguilla in the Quarterfinals, losing to one of the last places, the team finished with 32 points after 9 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses in the MX League. Some interesting players in this squad are Maximiliano Araujo, Jean Meneses, Marcel Ruiz, Tiago Volpi and Claudio Baeza. Toluca has a great depth of squad and this has given the expected results. The start of this campaign was positive by adding in their first commitments against Necaxa and Cruz Azul. For this season the team made many moves with important casualties and the incorporation of Tomás Belmonte, Jesús Angulo, Braian Samudio and Robert Morales. Currently the team is in ninth place in the table with 4 points, after 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss.
Hany Mukhtar, a must see player!
The Nashville midfielder will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 13 goals and 7 assists, being the leader in Nashville's offense . The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Fafa Picault to form a lethal forward.
How does Nashville get here?
The Nashville team goes to their home, Geodis Park, to face the Colorado Rapids and continue their journey in the Leagues Cup. They are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 11 wins, 5 draws and 8 losses to reach 38 points. Those from Nashville will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Eastern Conference Playoffs and looking for their first MLS title. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Hany Mukhtar, Walker Zimmerman, Fafa Picault, Randall Leal and Shaq Moore, as well as the addition of Laurence Wyke to strengthen the team's defense. Those from Nashville will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to lead their conference.
Where's the game?
Geodis Park located in the city of Nashville will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023 Leagues Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 30,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2022.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Nashville SC vs Toluca match, corresponding to the Leagues Cup 2023 Group Phase duel. The match will take place at Geodis Park, at 8:30 p.m. sharp.