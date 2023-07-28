San Diego Loyal SC vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here San Diego Loyal SC vs Borussia Dortmund in a Friendly match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Diego Loyal SC vs Borussia Dortmund match in the Friendly match.
What time is San Diego Loyal SC vs Borussia Dortmund match for Friendly match?
This is the start time of the game San Diego Loyal SC vs Borussia Dortmund of July 27th, in several countries:
Mexico: 8:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 10:30 p.m.
Chile: 10:30 p.m.
Colombia: 8:30 p.m.
Peru: 8:30 p.m.
USA: 10:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 10:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 21:30 hours
Spain: 04:30 hours
Where and how San Diego Loyal SC vs Borussia Dortmund and live stream
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch San Diego Loyal SC vs Borussia Dortmund in streaming, it will be tuned to ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this San Diego player
The United States attacker, Evan Conway 25 years old has had a good performance, the forward has played his seventeenth game in his local league, 15 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the gringo league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the gringo league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Borussia player
Germany midfielder, 27 year old Julian Brandt has performed well, the striker has played his thirty second game in his local league, 29 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 9 goals in the German league and 9 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the German league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How is San Diego coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 0-5 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 0 - 5 San Diego Loyal SC, Jul. 14, 2023, USL Championship
Hartford Athletic 0 - 2 San Diego Loyal SC, July 8, 2023, USL Championship
Indy Eleven 2 - 2 San Diego Loyal SC, July 1, 2023, USL Championship
Pittsburgh Riverhounds 2 - 1 San Diego Loyal SC, Jun. 24, 2023, USL Championship
San Diego Loyal SC 2 - 2 San Antonio FC, Jun. 14, 2023, USL Championship
How is Borussia coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 1-1 against Atlético Nacional, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
FC Rot-Weiß Erfurt 1 - 2 Borussia Dortmund, July 22, 2023, Friendly match
RW Oberhausen 2 - 3 Borussia Dortmund, July 19, 2023, Friendly Match
Westfalia Rhynern 0 - 7 Borussia Dortmund, July 12, 2023, friendly match
Borussia Dortmund 2 - 2 Mainz, May 27, 2023, German Bundesliga
F. C. Augsburg 0 - 3 Borussia Dortmund, May 21, 2023, German Bundesliga
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the telecast of San Diego Loyal SC vs Borussia Dortmund, which is a friendly match. The match will take place at Snapdragon Stadium, at 22:30.