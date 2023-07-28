Juventus vs AC Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Juventus vs AC Milan Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Juventus vs AC Milan match for the Friendly Match.
What time is the Juventus vs AC Milan match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Juventus vs AC Milan of July 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 4:30 AM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 8:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN3.
Paraguay: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 10:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Juventus last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Wojciech Szczesny, Bremer, Danilo, Frederico Gatti, Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, Mattia De Sciglio, Dusan Vlahovic and Matìas Soulè.
Wojciech Szczesny, Bremer, Danilo, Frederico Gatti, Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, Mattia De Sciglio, Dusan Vlahovic and Matìas Soulè.
AC Milan last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Ciprian Tatarusanu, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Fodé Ballo-Toure, Davide Calabria, Charles De Ketelaere, Ismaël Bennacer, Sandro Tonali, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão and Alexis Saelemaekers.
Ciprian Tatarusanu, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Fodé Ballo-Toure, Davide Calabria, Charles De Ketelaere, Ismaël Bennacer, Sandro Tonali, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão and Alexis Saelemaekers.
Juventus players to watch
There are three Juventus players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Dusan Vlahovic (9), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 10 goals in 27 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in Thursday's game. The other player is Filip Kostic (#17), he plays in the midfielder position and at only 21 years old he was the team's top assister with 11 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Adrien Rabiot (#25), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 8 goals in 32 games played and we could also see him score against AC Milan.
Juventus
The Italian team is preparing for Serie A that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation matches are against AC Milan, AC Milan and Real Madrid. In the 2022-2023 Serie A tournament they were in seventh position with 22 wins, 6 draws and 10 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Udinese on June 4, 2023, Juventus won the game 1-0 at Dacia Arena. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
AC Milan Players to Watch
There are three AC Milan players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Rafael Leão (17), he was the team's top scorer last tournament with 15 goals in 35 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Thursday. Another player is Brahim Díaz (#21), he plays in the midfielder position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist in games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Olivier Giroud (#9), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 7 goals in 37 games played and we could see him score in Thursday's game.
AC Milan
The italian team is preparing for Serie A that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 4 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation matches are against Lumezzane, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona. In the 2022-2023 Serie A tournament they stayed in first position with 28 wins, 4 draws and 6 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Real Madrid on July 23, 2023, the match ended in a 3-2 loss at the Rose Bowl. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
Dignity Health Sports Park is located in the city of Carson, California and is known as the largest capacity soccer stadium in the United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 27,000 spectators, was inaugurated on June 7, 2003, and is the home of the Los Angeles Galaxy.