Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire match for the Leagues Cup.
What time is the Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire match for Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire of July 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Spain: 1:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chicago Fire latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
John Pulskamp, Andreu Fontàs, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Ben Sweat, Kayden Pierre, Rémi Walter, Felipe Hernàndez, Cameron Duke, William Agada, Marinos Tzionis and Johnny Russell.
Chicago Fire Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Chicago Fire's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Minnesota United. Swiss player Maren Haile-Selassie (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Thursday. Forward Brian Gutierrez (#17) is another all-important on-field play distributor and is the team's top assister in MLS. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and he is an important part of the team. Lastly, 19-year-old goalkeeper Chris Brady (#34) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his stature allows him to be a catcher for any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Thursday.
Chicago Fire in the tournament
The American team had a good start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 8 wins, 8 draws and 7 losses, they have 32 points in the general table that puts them in eighth position in the Eastern Conference. They had a good start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Thursday's game is important to start the tournament off right. Their goal this year is to advance to the Leagues Cup postseason and become champions. Their last game was on July 15, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 loss against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium and thus they got their other loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Minnesota United Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Minnesota United's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against the Chicago Fire. The Argentine player Emanuel Reynoso (#10) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the pitch. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Thursday. Midfielder Bongokuhle Hlongwane (#21) is another all-important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (#97) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Leagues Cup, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal Thursday.
Minnesota United in the tournament
The Minnesota United had a good start to the season in Major League Soccer. Until week 23 of the tournament they have a total of 28 points with 7 games won, 7 tied and 8 lost. They are located in the tenth position in the Western Conference and are looking to win the Leagues Cup tournament. Their last game was on July 15, 2023 in the MLS, they won 3-1 against Nashville SC at Allianz Field and that way they get another victory in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Thursday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
Allianz Field is located in the city of Minnesota, United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 19,400 spectators and was inaugurated on April 13, 2019. It is the home of Minnesota United of Major League Soccer and cost 200 million dollars.