Chivas vs Cincinnati LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chivas vs Cincinnati live, as well as the latest information from TQL Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Chivas vs Cincinnati live online
The match will be televised on TUDN.
Chivas vs Cincinnati can be tuned in from Apple TV live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Cincinnati player
Brandon Vazquez, forward. One of the most lethal strikers of the moment in MLS, his level was so good that Chivas came to ask for him, however the player did not arrive and decided to play for the USA national team, with the team in the first position, what they are looking for in the Leagues Cup is to lift the title and that is why they will do everything in their hands to achieve it.
Watch out for this Chivas player
Alexis Vega, forward. One of the best players in Liga MX, undoubtedly has a lot of value for Chivas, his characteristics have given the team a lot of quality, now after returning from his injury, Vega will be presented with all the desire to stand out, because physically he has also improved, if his desire to go to Europe still exists, this would be a good showcase to showcase himself.
Cincinnati's final lineup
Kann, Hagglund, Mosquera, Murphy, Powell, Pinto, Moreno, Barreal, Acosta, Boupendza, Vázquez.
Latest Chivas lineup
Jimenez, Mozo, Sepulveda, Orozco, Calderon, Torres, Brizuela, Guzman, Beltran, Padilla, Marin.
Face to face
The only recorded duel between the two teams was a friendly match in which Cincinnati won with a score of 3-1, now in the Leagues Cup, they will play the first official match between the two teams and what better way than both being leaders of their respective leagues.
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Cincinnati wants to secure the lead
Cincinnati wants to secure the leadership, the team that leads the Eastern Conference is also the best team in MLS, although they have not won anything yet, they are a strong favorite to lift the trophy of the local league, in their first duel of the Leagues Cup, Cincinnati tied to three goals against Kansas City and in the penalty shootout they won, after this the team took two points out of the three possible, In case of beating Chivas, the team would assure its qualification, without a doubt the duel will not be easy, the red and white team is showing a great soccer level and with a practically complete roster, they will be a very difficult opponent for anyone, Cincinnati has proven to be a great team and that is why they are not seen as the victim, besides with what the other MLS teams have done, the team will be very motivated.
Chivas to show its greatness
Chivas no longer has excuses for not returning to be constant in the finals, after having a great tournament in the Clausura 2023, Chivas was even better in the group, but in the final, could not raise the thirteenth, now with a more solid project and squad, Chivas began the Clausura 2023 with three wins in three games, this placed it as the overall leader and thus went to dispute the Leagues Cup, this competition has the peculiarity of delivering a great prize to the winner, Chivas has a couple of very competitive rivals, Cincinnati and Kansas City, two teams that have strikers that caught the attention of Chivas, one of them even played for the red and white team, Cincinnati is the rival to beat in MLS and now Chivas has the great task of beating them.
The most awaited duel of the Leagues Cup
The Leagues Cup is giving much to talk about and it is not surprising since the duels between MX and MLS have been very competitive, to the surprise of many, MLS is being superior to Liga MX, this pattern could be reversed when the best teams in Mexico begin to see action, Chivas will face the best team in MLS today, a duel that certainly causes much morbid since Chivas is coming from playing the final and in the current tournament leads the table with 9 out of 9 possible points.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chivas vs Cincinnati match, corresponding to the Leagues Cup 2023. The match will take place at TQL Stadium at 8:00 PM.