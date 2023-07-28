America vs St. Louis City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the America vs. St. Louis live stream
Where and how to watch America vs. St. Louis online live stream
America vs St. Louis can be tuned in from the live streams on the Apple TV App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the America vs. St. Louis match corresponding to the friendly match before the start of the season?
Argentina: 01:00 hours
Bolivia: 00:00 hours
Brazil: 00:00 hours
Chile: 00:00 hours
Colombia: 00:00 hours
Ecuador: 00:00 hours
United States: 22:00 hours PT and 00:00 hours ET
Mexico: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 00:00 hours
Venezuela: 23:00 hours
Japan: 23:00 hours
India: 07:00 hours
Nigeria: 20:00 hours
South Africa: 20:00 hours
Australia: 20:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 20:00 hours
America's Statements
América's statements
"We have a casualty which is Diego Valdés who has a calf injury, we are taking every care not to rush his return, of the rest everyone is available, we will face the matches with maximum seriousness, no matter who starts, we will look for a balanced team, capable of playing with the desire to win, but América must always go in with maximum concentration."
"Not me personally, I follow MLS, I know about the growth in recent years, hiring young players, the level is rising, it must be said that there is a small advantage of always playing at home, but this in soccer those who play at home have an essence of winning, at this moment Mexican soccer we must be very attentive to what happens here, we must have the humility that we are not on equal terms and we must fight with all our strength."
How will St. Louis arrive?
How does América arrive?