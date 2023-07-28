America vs St. Louis City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match
Where and how to watch America vs. St. Louis online live stream

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

America vs St. Louis can be tuned in from the live streams on the Apple TV App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the America vs. St. Louis match corresponding to the friendly match before the start of the season?

This is the kick-off time for the America vs St. Louis match on July 27, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 01:00 hours

Bolivia: 00:00 hours

Brazil: 00:00 hours

Chile: 00:00 hours

Colombia: 00:00 hours

Ecuador: 00:00 hours

United States: 22:00 hours PT and 00:00 hours ET

Mexico: 20:00 hours

Paraguay: 20:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 00:00 hours

Venezuela: 23:00 hours

Japan: 23:00 hours

India: 07:00 hours 

Nigeria: 20:00 hours

South Africa: 20:00 hours

Australia: 20:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 20:00 hours

America's Statements

Álvaro Fidalgo stated prior to their match: "It's been two months since the Semifinal at the Azteca and the first few weeks were difficult to assimilate because of what happened, because when you prepare every day physically and mentally for so long and at the most important moment, I made that mistake, I was late to the play, it was a red card and the team came back. It's hard to believe, but it's part of it, it took me a few weeks to see it. Many things were said, that I was depressed and it was not like that. I went home, I was with my family, I had days to think and analyze everything that happened and I feel that mentally I am another Álvaro since it happened. These are things that make you grow, see things you don't realize and in the end I am indebted to the club, to the fans, they have given me everything since I arrived." 
América's statements

André Jardine spoke before this duel: "We have to defend well, attack well, orderly in transitions and we will try to work with this variant in this match, without ruling out any other, because América has a very strong team, but a strong team that allows you to play with any variant you think they have players for that".

"We have a casualty which is Diego Valdés who has a calf injury, we are taking every care not to rush his return, of the rest everyone is available, we will face the matches with maximum seriousness, no matter who starts, we will look for a balanced team, capable of playing with the desire to win, but América must always go in with maximum concentration."

"Not me personally, I follow MLS, I know about the growth in recent years, hiring young players, the level is rising, it must be said that there is a small advantage of always playing at home, but this in soccer those who play at home have an essence of winning, at this moment Mexican soccer we must be very attentive to what happens here, we must have the humility that we are not on equal terms and we must fight with all our strength."

How will St. Louis arrive?

St. Louis City arrives to this match after losing two goals to one against Colombus Crew in matchday 1 of the Leagues Cup, so they will go all out to make it three.
How does América arrive?

América arrives to this match after defeating Puebla in the last round of the Liga MX, the score was three goals to zero and it was a great incentive for this competition.

The América vs. St. Louis match will be played at the City Park Stadium

The América vs. St. Louis match will be played at City Park Stadium, located in Houston, United States. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
