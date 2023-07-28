Argentina vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup 2023 Match
Image: Argentina

Where and how to watch Argentina vs South Africa live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Argentina vs South Africa can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.

What time is Argentina vs South Africa matchday 2 of the Women's World Cup 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Argentina vs South Africa match on July 27, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 03:00 hours

Bolivia: 02:00 hours

Brazil: 02:00 hours

Chile: 02:00 hours

Colombia: 02:00 hours

Ecuador: 02:00 hours

United States: 00:00 hours PT and 02:00 hours ET

Mexico: 20:00 hours

Paraguay: 22:00 hours

Peru: 00:00 hours

Uruguay: 02:00 hours

Venezuela: 01:00 hours

Japan: 01:00 hours

India: 09:00 hours 

Nigeria: 22:00 hours

South Africa: 22:00 hours

Australia: 22:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 22:00 hours

Argentina Statements

German Portanova spoke before this match: "Here something was created from the work of the clubs, to be able to have a game identity, to be able to play as equals with the powers. We are achieving it and nobody is going to steal that "internal" joy from us, even if we are sad about the defeat. We were three minutes short of an equalizer. But we leave with a lot of good situations. I think we have to understand not only soccer, but also Argentine women's soccer to be able to understand certain satisfactions of the game".

"Beyond the result against Italy, we came to play in a World Cup. It was among the possibilities to lose the first game and come to Dunedin with the sadness of defeat, but with the conviction of our game and of many things that are being affirmed. That's how we come to face this match. I think South Africa is a good team, we have to pay a lot of attention to their quick starts. Our chances are the same as with Italy. They are a good team, they have their weapons and they know what they want.

How is South Africa coming along?

South Africa was defeated by Sweden two goals to one, the team went all out in their debut, but they didn't manage to win and they need to make it three out of three.
How is Argentina?

Argentina did not have a good start, the Albiceleste team lost by the minimum against Italy in a very lively back and forth match.

The Argentina vs. South Africa match will be played at the Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The Argentina vs South Africa match will be played at the Forsyth Barr Stadium, located in Dunedin, New Zealand. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Argentina vs South Africa match, corresponding to Matchday 2 of the Women's World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Forsyth Barr Stadium at 8:00.
