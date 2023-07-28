Argentina vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Argentina vs South Africa live on TV
Where and how to watch Argentina vs South Africa live online
Argentina vs South Africa can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Argentina vs South Africa matchday 2 of the Women's World Cup 2023?
Argentina: 03:00 hours
Bolivia: 02:00 hours
Brazil: 02:00 hours
Chile: 02:00 hours
Colombia: 02:00 hours
Ecuador: 02:00 hours
United States: 00:00 hours PT and 02:00 hours ET
Mexico: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 00:00 hours
Uruguay: 02:00 hours
Venezuela: 01:00 hours
Japan: 01:00 hours
India: 09:00 hours
Nigeria: 22:00 hours
South Africa: 22:00 hours
Australia: 22:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 22:00 hours
Argentina Statements
"Beyond the result against Italy, we came to play in a World Cup. It was among the possibilities to lose the first game and come to Dunedin with the sadness of defeat, but with the conviction of our game and of many things that are being affirmed. That's how we come to face this match. I think South Africa is a good team, we have to pay a lot of attention to their quick starts. Our chances are the same as with Italy. They are a good team, they have their weapons and they know what they want.
How is South Africa coming along?
How is Argentina?