England vs Denmark: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup
How and where to watch the England vs Denmark match live?

If you want to watch the game England vs Denmark live on TV, your options is: Peacock, UNIVERSO, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is England vs Denmark match for Women's World Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game England vs Denmark of 28th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 5:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Bolivia 4:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Brazil 5:30 am: SporTV, CazéTV e Fifa+

Chile 4:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Colombia 3:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Ecuador 3:30 am: EDIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

USA 4:30 am ET: Peacock, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com

Spain 10:30 am: TDP, fuboTV España, RTVE.es

Mexico 3:30 am: Vix

Paraguay 4:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Peru 3:30am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Uruguay 5:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Venezuela 4:30  am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Speak, LarsSondergaard!

"We had planned that this is what we could do. We know we have a very good bench that can decide games. Vangsgaard has been through a lot so it was fantastic.

We can see that this group is maybe as equal as I imagined. In any case, Haiti are a team capable of playing hard-fought games. England haven't been as convincing lately. They have struggled a bit to score goals. If we can stop them scoring, we might get a goal at the end.

If that doesn't happen, luckily we have another chance here in Perth against Haiti".

Probable lineup for Denmark

Lars Sondergaard should enter with: Christensen; Sevecke, Pedersen, Gevitz, Svava; Holmgaard, Hasbo, Kuhl; Thomsen, Sorensen, Harder.
Speak, Sarina!

"It was a very difficult game, I'm very happy with the three points. I think Haiti is unpredictable, it's very transitional, that's what it showed. We were struggling with that. I think we had a lot of possession, but they were very tough in the duels and very fast, so we created chances but we lost the ball and there were moments we didn't expect. Overall, what we want to do is of course to finish our chances and we took a penalty, which is good because the win is the most important thing, but we need the last thing to finish our chances.

We need to be better even in our possession game, a little bit faster game.

Sometimes the cross was too close to the goalkeeper who had a lot of courage as well. Sometimes we had a moment when we could have made the last pass instead of shooting ourselves, little things like that. We were very close to scoring a goal, so hopefully in the next game in open play we can score a goal. Now we are recovered and we go to the next game."

Probable lineup for England

Sarina Wiegman is expected to field the following line-up: Mary Earps; Lucy Bronze, Morgan, Carter, Greenwood; Keira Walsh, Stanway, Ella Toone; Lauren James, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo.
Dynamomachine

Returning to the finals, something they had not done since 2007, Denmark had a tough encounter. The Danes suffered but managed to snatch victory in the final minutes through Vansgaard's 1-0 win over China at the Perth Rectangular. 

Sharing top spot in the group with three points and the same goal difference as the English, the Scandinavian side will meet to see who will top the Group G standings.

Lionesses

England struggled to beat debutants Haiti 1-0 at Suncorp Stadium in their first Group D match. Stanway , on his second strike, scored from the penalty spot. However, the duel was marked by the Alessia Russo vs Théus duel. The Haitian goalkeeper got the better of the Arsenal striker and Lyon's young star Dumornay. The midfielder was the brains of Les Grenadières, who narrowly failed to equalize in the closing stages of the match.

Despite the slender scoreline, the Lionesses share top spot with their later opponents Denmark on three points.

Eye on the game

England vs Denmark live this Friday (28), at the Sydney Football Stadium at 4:30 am ET, for the Women's World Cup Match. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
