England vs Denmark: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup

Argentina 5:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Bolivia 4:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Brazil 5:30 am: SporTV, CazéTV e Fifa+
Chile 4:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Colombia 3:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Ecuador 3:30 am: EDIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
USA 4:30 am ET: Peacock, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com
Spain 10:30 am: TDP, fuboTV España, RTVE.es
Mexico 3:30 am: Vix
Paraguay 4:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Peru 3:30am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Uruguay 5:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Venezuela 4:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Speak, LarsSondergaard!
We can see that this group is maybe as equal as I imagined. In any case, Haiti are a team capable of playing hard-fought games. England haven't been as convincing lately. They have struggled a bit to score goals. If we can stop them scoring, we might get a goal at the end.
If that doesn't happen, luckily we have another chance here in Perth against Haiti".
Probable lineup for Denmark
Speak, Sarina!
We need to be better even in our possession game, a little bit faster game.
Sometimes the cross was too close to the goalkeeper who had a lot of courage as well. Sometimes we had a moment when we could have made the last pass instead of shooting ourselves, little things like that. We were very close to scoring a goal, so hopefully in the next game in open play we can score a goal. Now we are recovered and we go to the next game."
Probable lineup for England
Dynamomachine
Sharing top spot in the group with three points and the same goal difference as the English, the Scandinavian side will meet to see who will top the Group G standings.
Lionesses
Despite the slender scoreline, the Lionesses share top spot with their later opponents Denmark on three points.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com
