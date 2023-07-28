West Bromwich Albion vs Forest Green Rovers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: Twitter West Bromwich Albion

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for West Bromwich Albion vs Forest Green Rovers live, as well as the latest information from The New Lawn Stadium.
How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Forest Green Rovers match live on TV and online?

The West Bromwich Albion vs Forest Green Rovers match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is West Bromwich Albion vs Forest Green Rovers?

This is the kick-off time for the West Bromwich Albion vs Forest Green Rovers match on July 28, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 14:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 15:00 hrs. -  
Chile: 14:00 hrs. - 
Colombia: 13:00 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 13:00 hrs. - 
Spain: 19:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 12:00 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 14:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 13:00 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Key player at Forest Green Rovers

One of the players to keep in mind in Forest Green Rovers is Reece Brown, the 27 year old central midfielder born in England has played 15 games so far in his local league, in that amount of commitments he already has two assists and three goals, these against; Accrington, Burton Albion and Barnsley.
Key player at West Bromwich Albion

One of the most outstanding players in West Bromwich Albion is Matt Phillips, the 32 year old Scottish born center forward in his most recent match with the West Bromwich Albion Club scored a goal, this in the match against; Burton Albion.
History West Bromwich Albion vs Forest Green Rovers

The two teams have not met on any occasion, so the match on July 28, 2023 will be the first meeting between the two teams.
Actuality - Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green Rovers had a very bad performance in the last competition they played, the League One 2022-2023, because after playing 46 games, they finished 24th in the standings with 27 points, this product of; 6 wins, 9 draws and 31 defeats, also scored 31 goals, but conceded 89, for a goal difference of -58.
  • Last five matches

Cheltenham 3 - 1 Forest Green Rovers
Forest Green Rovers 0 - 3 Oxford United
Cambridge United 2 - 0 Forest Green Rovers
Forest Green Rovers 0 - 4 Coventry City
Plymouth 5 - 1 Forest Green Rovers

Actuality - West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion had a regular performance in their local league, as after playing 46 matches, they finished in ninth place in the standings with 66 points, after winning 18 matches, drawing 12 and losing 16. They also scored 59 goals, but conceded 53, for a goal difference of +6.
  • Last five matches

Swancea City 3 - 2 West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion 3 - 1 Shrewsbury
Cheltenham 1 - 0 West Bromwich Albion
Salford City 2 - 2 West Bromwich Albion
Burton Albion 2 - 2 West Bromwich Albion

The match will be played at The New Lawn Stadium

The match between West Bromwich Albion and Forest Green Rovers will take place at The New Lawn Stadium in the city of Nailsworth (England), this scenario is where Forest Green Rovers Football Club plays its home games, was built in 2005 and has a capacity for approximately 5,200 spectators.
Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the West Bromwich Albion vs Forest Green Rovers match, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
