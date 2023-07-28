PSG vs Cerezo Osaka LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for PSG vs Cerezo Osaka, as well as the latest information from Yanmar Field Nagai. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch PSG vs Cerezo Osaka online live stream of Friendly Match 2023?
The match will be broadcast on PSG TV Premium and Twitch.
Last Lineup- Cerezo Osaka
Yang Han-Been; Maikuma, Shindo, Toriumi, Funaki; Croux, Kagawa, Kida, Capixaba; Leo Ceara y Mutsuki.
Last Lineup- PSG
The team formed as follows in their previous game against Al Nassr: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Danilo Pereira, Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ndour; Carlos Soler, Marco Asensio and Lemina.
Players to watch - Cerezo Osaka
Undoubtedly, the reference of this team is the former Japanese international, Shinji Kagawa, the midfielder along with the Brazilian striker, Leo Ceara, are the players to follow in the Osaka team.
News - Cerezo Osaka
The Osaka team is in fifth place in the J1 League, nine points behind Vissel Kobe, and will have to overcome a nine-point deficit if they want to win the championship.
In the Emperor's Cup, they will face Shonan Bellmare in the fourth round.
Players to watch- PSG
PSG's new faces have been showing off in the team's preseason, Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Ugarte, are some of the new elements of a stellar PSG squad.
News - PSG
The team from the City of Light traveled to the Far East in the midst of a controversy sparked by the conflict with its star player, Kylian Mbappe. All in suspense in the world of PSG, it is not yet known if the team will have its top star in the next season, or if he will end up signing for Real Madrid.
In their previous game, with a varied squad, they faced Al Nassr, with whom they drew goalless. With Spaniard Luis Enrique on the bench, and several new faces, PSG has the difficult mission of justifying the money they have spent by winning their first UEFA Champions League.
The Stadium
Yanmar Field Nagai is located in the city of Osaka, Japan, where Cerezo Osaka plays its home games in the J1 League. It will host this match, has a capacity of 45,000 spectators, was inaugurated in 1964 and was remodeled to serve as the venue for the World Cup in 2002.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the PSG vs Cerezo Osaka live stream, corresponding to the Friendly Match. The match will take place at Yanmar Field Nagai, at 6:20 am.