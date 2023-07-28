Brighton vs Newcastle: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
Foto: Brighton

7:00 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Brighton vs Newcastle United on TV and in real time?

Brighton vs Newcastle

Premier League Summer Series

Date: July 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Red Bull Arena in Harrison, United States
Broadcast: ESPN 4 and Star+

6:55 AMan hour ago

When is the match between Brighton vs Newcastle United how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Brighton and Newcastle United will kick off at 7:30 pm ET, being played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, United States, for the Premier League Summer Series in friendly preparations for the season. ESPN 4 and Star+ broadcast live. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brazil.
6:50 AMan hour ago

Probable Newcastle:

Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman and Burn; Elliot Anderson, Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes; Almirón, Harvey Barnes and Isak.

Absentees: Nick Pope and Joe Willock (injured).

In case of victory, Newcastle can take the lead in the Premier League Summer Series pre-season tournament. This is because the team would reach five points, against four from Aston Villa and Chelsea. These two, however, still play against Brentford and Fulham, respectively, on Sunday (30).

6:45 AMan hour ago

Probable Brighton:

Steele; Veltman, van Hecke, Webster e Gross; Dahoud, Gilmour, Solly March, João Pedro e Simon Adingra; Welbeck. 

Absentees: Lewis Dunk and James Milner (out).

In case of victory, Brighton can take the lead in the Premier League Summer Series pre-season tournament. This is because the team would reach six points, against four from Aston Villa and Chelsea. These two, however, still play against Brentford and Fulham, respectively, on Sunday (30).

6:40 AMan hour ago

Newcastle:

Still unbeaten this pre-season, Newcastle beat Gateshead 3-2 and Rangers 2-1. After that, when they traveled to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series, they drew with Aston Villa 3-3 and Chelsea 1-1.

For this game, coach Eddie Howe will be without Nick Pope and Joe Willock who are injured. Meanwhile, Harvey Barnes is expected to replace Saint-Maximin who is leaving the club.

6:35 AMan hour ago

Brighton:

Brighton are coming off a 2-0 Premier League Summer Series win over Brentford. The Seagulls' goals were scored by Simon Adingra twice. Now the Ivorian will get a new chance in the starting lineup.

For this match, coach Roberto De Zerbi will not count on Lewis Dunk and James Milner who are still returning from vacation. They are players who are still conditioning physically.

Photo: Brighton

 

6:30 AM2 hours ago

Matches:

22-Jul - Chelsea 4x3 Brighton & Hove Albion
23-Jul - Fulham 3x2 Brentford
23-Jul - Newcastle United 3x3 Aston Villa
26-Jul - Brentford 0x2 Brighton & Hove Albion
26-Jul - Fulham 0x2 Aston Villa
26-Jul - Newcastle United 1x1 Chelsea
28-Jul - Brighton x Newcastle United
30-Jul - Aston Villa x Brentford
30-Jul- Chelsea x Fulham
6:25 AM2 hours ago

Premier League Summer Series:

Dubbed the Summer Series, the pre-season tournament will be the first officially organized by the league in the United States and all matches will be broadcast on Disney's sports platforms from July 22-30.

The Premier League Summer Series will have 6 clubs from the elite of English soccer participating: Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle. Each team will take to the field three times during the competition period, with the games being played in five different states on the US East Coast (Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania).

6:20 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Brighton and Newcastle United is valid for the Premier League Summer Series.

Named the Summer Series, the pre-season tournament will be the first officially organized by the league in the United States and all matches will be broadcast on Disney sports platforms from July 22 to 30.

The Premier League Summer Series will have 6 clubs from the elite of English soccer participating: Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle.

The ball rolls for Brighton vs Newcastle United at 7:30 pm ET at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, USA.

6:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Brighton vs Newcastle United live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's international friendly time between two teams from England: on one side Brighton and Hove Albion. While on the other side is the Newcastle United team. Follow everything about the duel between the English here, in real time at VAVEL Brasil.
