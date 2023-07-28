Brighton vs Newcastle: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Brighton vs Newcastle United on TV and in real time?
When is the match between Brighton vs Newcastle United how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Newcastle:
Absentees: Nick Pope and Joe Willock (injured).
Probable Brighton:
Absentees: Lewis Dunk and James Milner (out).
In case of victory, Brighton can take the lead in the Premier League Summer Series pre-season tournament. This is because the team would reach six points, against four from Aston Villa and Chelsea. These two, however, still play against Brentford and Fulham, respectively, on Sunday (30).
Newcastle:
For this game, coach Eddie Howe will be without Nick Pope and Joe Willock who are injured. Meanwhile, Harvey Barnes is expected to replace Saint-Maximin who is leaving the club.
Brighton:
For this match, coach Roberto De Zerbi will not count on Lewis Dunk and James Milner who are still returning from vacation. They are players who are still conditioning physically.
Matches:
23-Jul - Fulham 3x2 Brentford
23-Jul - Newcastle United 3x3 Aston Villa
26-Jul - Brentford 0x2 Brighton & Hove Albion
26-Jul - Fulham 0x2 Aston Villa
26-Jul - Newcastle United 1x1 Chelsea
28-Jul - Brighton x Newcastle United
30-Jul - Aston Villa x Brentford
30-Jul- Chelsea x Fulham
Premier League Summer Series:
The Premier League Summer Series will have 6 clubs from the elite of English soccer participating: Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle. Each team will take to the field three times during the competition period, with the games being played in five different states on the US East Coast (Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania).
TIME AND PLACE!
Named the Summer Series, the pre-season tournament will be the first officially organized by the league in the United States and all matches will be broadcast on Disney sports platforms from July 22 to 30.
The ball rolls for Brighton vs Newcastle United at 7:30 pm ET at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, USA.
Premier League Summer Series
Date: July 28, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm ET
Venue: Red Bull Arena in Harrison, United States
Broadcast: ESPN 4 and Star+