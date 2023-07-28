Philadelphia Union vs Wrexham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Philadelphia Union vs Wrexham Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia Union vs Wrexham friendly match.
What time is the Philadelphia Union vs Wrexham match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Philadelphia Union vs Wrexham of July 28th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:30 PM.
Bolivia: 6:30 PM.
Brazil: 7:30 PM.
Chile: 7:30 PM.
Colombia: 5:30 PM.
Ecuador: 5:30 PM.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on Peacock.
Spain: 12:30 AM on DAZN.
Mexico: 5:30 PM.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM.
Peru: 6:30 PM.
Uruguay: 7:30 PM.
Last Wrexham lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Ben Foster, Ben Tozer, Eoghan O'Connell, Ryan Barnett, Andrew Cannon, Thomas O'Connor, James Jones, Jacob Mendy, Elliott Lee, Sam Dalby, and Paul Mullin.
Last Philadelphia Union lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Ben Martino, Brandan Craig, Anton Sorenson, Dante Huckaby, Nathan Harriel, Paxten Aaronson, Cole Turner, Jack McGlynn, Jack De Vries, Caden Stafford, and Anges Bohui.
Wrexham Players to Watch
There are three Wrexham players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Ollie Palmer (9), he was the team's top scorer last tournament with 15 goals in 37 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in Friday's game. The other player is Paul Mullin (#10), he plays in the midfielder position and at only 21 years old he was the team's top assister with 11 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on forward Elliott Lee (#38), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 15 goals in 36 games played and we could also see him score against the Philadelphia Union.
Wrexham
The English team is preparing for the English League Two that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 4 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their warm-up matches are against the Philadelphia Union, Philadelphia Union, Chelsea, and LA Galaxy II. In the 2022-2023 tournament of the Nation League they were in the first position with 34 games won, 9 draws and 3 lost, their preparation games will help them to have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against LA Galaxy II on July 22, 2023, Wrexham won the game 4-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Philadelphia Union Players to Watch
There are three players from the Philadelphia Union that we should be aware of and that have a very important role in the team. The first is forward Cole Turner (#13), he was the team's top scorer last tournament with 17 goals in 35 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Friday. Another player is Anges Bohui (#52), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist in games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Jack McGlynn (#65), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 8 goals in 37 games played and we could see him score in Friday's game.
Philadelphia Union
The American team is preparing for the USL Championship that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 6 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their warm-up matches are against Leeds, Lyon, Wrexham, Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Loudoun United FC and Wrexham. In the 2022-2023 tournament of the USL Championship they stayed in third position with 23 wins, 6 draws and 9 losses, their preparation games will help them to have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Lyon on July 19, 2023, the match ending in a 1-0 win at Murrayfield Stadium and thus they won their second friendly match of the year. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
The stadium
The Subaru Park is located in the city of Pennsylvania, United States. It will be the venue for this match, has a capacity of 18,500 spectators and was inaugurated on June 27, 2010. It is the home of the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer and cost 110 million dollars.