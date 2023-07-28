Al Nassr Riyadh vs Al Shabab Riyadh LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Arab Club Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Al Nassr Riyadh vs Al Shabab Riyadh Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Al Nassr Riyadh vs Al Shabab Riyadh live, as well as the latest information from King Fahd Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Al Nassr Riyadh vs Al Shabab Riyadh live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Al Nassr Riyadh vs Al Shabab Riyadh match live on TV and online?
The Al Nassr Riyadh vs Al Shabab Riyadh match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Al Nassr Riyadh vs Al Shabab Riyadh?
This is the kickoff time for the Al Nassr Riyadh vs Al Shabab Riyadh match on July 28, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. -
Chile: 15:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. -
Spain: 20:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Peru: 14:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. -
Chile: 15:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. -
Spain: 20:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Peru: 14:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Key player in Al Shabab Riyadh
One of the players to keep in mind in Al Shabab Riyadh is Santi Mina, the 27-year-old Spanish-born center forward played 27 games in the Saudi Professional League 2022-2023, in that number of matches he managed to assist five times and score six goals.
Key player at Al Nassr Riyadh
One of the key players in Al Nassr Riyadh is Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro, the 38-year-old Portuguese-born center forward played 16 games in the Saudi Pre-Official League 2023-2023, in that number of engagements he had two assists and 14 goals.
History Al Nassr Riyadh vs Al Shabab Riyadh
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2021, the record is evenly matched, as two wins have been recorded for Al Nassr Riyadh, one draw has been recorded and Al Shabab Riyadh have won twice.
In terms of goals, the record is dominated by Al Shabab Riyadh with nine goals to Al Nassr Riyadh's seven.
In terms of goals, the record is dominated by Al Shabab Riyadh with nine goals to Al Nassr Riyadh's seven.
Actuality - Al Shabab Riyadh
Al Shabab Riyadh had a regular performance in the last competition they played, the Saudi Professional League 2022-2023, because after playing 30 matches, they finished in the fourth position of the standings with 56 points, this product of; 17 wins, 5 draws and eight defeats, also scored 57 goals, but conceded 33, for a goal difference of +24.
Al Nassr Riyadh 3 - 2 Al Shabab Riyadh
- Last five matches
Al Nassr Riyadh 3 - 2 Al Shabab Riyadh
Al Shabab Riyadh 0 - 3 Al Taawoun
Dhamk 1 - 4 Al Shabab Riyadh
Al Shabab Riyadh 1 - 1 Jablonec 97
Debreceni VSC 0 - 1 Al Shabab Riyadh
Actuality - Al Nassr Riyadh
Al Nassr Riyadh had a good performance in their local league. After 30 matches, they finished second in the standings with 67 points, after winning 20 matches, drawing 7 and losing three, scoring 63 goals, but conceding 18, for a goal difference of +45.
Al Nassr Riyadh 5 - 1 SC Farense
- Last five matches
Al Nassr Riyadh 5 - 1 SC Farense
Celta de Vigo 5 - 0 Al Nassr Riyadh
Al Nassr Riyadh 1 - 4 Benfica
Paris Saint Germain 0 - 0 Al Nassr Riyadh
Inter Milan 1 - 1 Al Nassr Riyadh
The match will be played at the King Fahd Stadium
The match between Al Nassr Riyadh vs Al Shabab Riyadh will take place at the King Fahd Stadium in the city of Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), this scenario is where the Al Nassr Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1982 and has a capacity for 58,400 spectators approximately.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Al Nassr Riyadh vs Al Shabab Riyadh, valid for date 1 of the Arab Club Championship 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.