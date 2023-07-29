Middlesbrough vs Auxerre LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Middlesbrough vs Auxerre , as well as the latest information from the Riverside Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Middlesbrough vs Auxerre online live stream of Friendly Match 2023?

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option. The match will not be broadcast on television or streaming in Latin America.
Last line-up - Auxerre

This was the last XI used by Auxerre in their previous match. 

Leon; Joly, Jubal, Agouzoul, Pellenard; Raveloson, Owusu, Sinayoko, Hein; Perrin and Camara.

Last lineup - Boro

This was the last XI used by Boro in their previous match. 

Glover; Van Den Berg, Payero, I. Jones, Hoppe, Gilbert, Hannah, McNair, Silvera, Stott and Coulson.

Key Player - Auxerre

Many clubs in Europe want him, but for the moment Mbaye Niang remains at Auxerre, and he will be key for this team to achieve promotion. 

It is expected that in the coming weeks, his continuity or departure will be confirmed, however, having him in the squad will be a handicap for the French team. 

News - Auxerre

Auxerre was relegated to the second division of France, after a disastrous previous season, where they were not only one of the relegated teams, but also one of the five highest scoring teams of the 5 big leagues in Europe. 

Now, in the second division, they have the mission to return quickly to Ligue 1, for this, they have entrusted Christophe Pelissier as coach. 

Key Player- Alex Gilbert

Boro attacker Alex Gilbert is the key player for this match. He arrived from Brentford, where he hardly played in the previous season, however, he is having a great preseason, scoring in several games. 

Gilbert would be one of the variants in attack, along with Chuba Akpom, the scorer of the previous season.

News - Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough had a great campaign last season, but was left on the verge of promotion, in this new season under Michael Carrick, they are looking to fight again in the top of the Championship. 

Boro has in mind to keep most of the squad and reinforce the weak points of last season. 

In the last two pre-season games, they faced Real Betis, losing 1-0, and Bradford City, drawing with this team by three goals.

The Stadium

Riverside Stadium, the home of Middlesbrough Football Club will host this match. It has a capacity of 34,742 spectators, which was inaugurated on August 26, 1995.
Welcome

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Middlesbrough vs Auxerre match, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
