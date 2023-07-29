Middlesbrough vs Auxerre LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Middlesbrough vs Auxerre online live stream of Friendly Match 2023?
Last line-up - Auxerre
Leon; Joly, Jubal, Agouzoul, Pellenard; Raveloson, Owusu, Sinayoko, Hein; Perrin and Camara.
Last lineup - Boro
Glover; Van Den Berg, Payero, I. Jones, Hoppe, Gilbert, Hannah, McNair, Silvera, Stott and Coulson.
Key Player - Auxerre
It is expected that in the coming weeks, his continuity or departure will be confirmed, however, having him in the squad will be a handicap for the French team.
News - Auxerre
Now, in the second division, they have the mission to return quickly to Ligue 1, for this, they have entrusted Christophe Pelissier as coach.
Key Player- Alex Gilbert
Gilbert would be one of the variants in attack, along with Chuba Akpom, the scorer of the previous season.
News - Middlesbrough
Boro has in mind to keep most of the squad and reinforce the weak points of last season.
In the last two pre-season games, they faced Real Betis, losing 1-0, and Bradford City, drawing with this team by three goals.
The Stadium
