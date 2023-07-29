Celtic vs Wolves: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 10 am: Star+
Bolivia 9 am: Star+
Brazil 10 am: ESPN, Star +
Chile 9 am: Star+
Colombia 8 am: Star+
Ecuador 8 am: Star+
USA 9 am ET: CBS Sports
Spain 3 pm: Celtic TV
Mexico 8 am: Star+
Paraguay 8 am: Star+
Peru 8 am: Star+
Uruguay 10 am: Star+
Venezuela 9 am: Star+
Speak, sporting director Matt Hobbs!
I put it to Julen and also the recruitment guys as a possibility after we spoke. They all know about our financial situation at the moment, which means that getting him on a free really worked for us, but it only worked because he's a player the coach wants. Doc was one of the players Julen was keen to work with the first time he almost joined, and he updated on his games for Ireland, Spurs and Atletico. He was very positive and wanted to do it as soon as possible.
For us, it's all about balance. Obviously we want to bring in young players but the financial situation is difficult this summer. We're trying to be as creative as possible and although we bring in young players, we think it's important to have some experience to fit them in and Doc, like Craig (Dawson) and Mario (Lemina), who can provide that balance, to allow the younger players to develop.
We are very busy, very proactive in trying to bring in some players and trying to move some players for whom it is time for new opportunities. We need to make a profit, so this transfer window we have to be realistic, it's not simple for us. It's a natural transition of the group, some players are coming to the end of their cycle with us, but we remain active, trying to improve. We are trying to get the right balance of the squad, both in age composition and personality - one that the fans can get behind and one that Julen is excited about and believes in."
Speak, Brendan Rodgers!
It's always good in pre-season to have that mentality of not conceding goals and every game we're progressing which is great. I said to them at the start of the season that you can never underestimate what the heart gives you and as a team and as an individual player you need to have heart.
That's something I can't give them and they need to have that within themselves and we saw that in the second half. At times the ball came into the box and Liam Scales and Bosun Lawal were making blocks, defending, and for some it's not their natural game but you have to do it.
You have to deal with it and we dealt with it well. It's been a great trip and we've still got a few days to go and we've got more hard work to do before we get back and I think the cooler temperatures will help step up the intensity. But overall it's been a great trip, having worked against Wolves for the last few years in the Premier League I know how good their team is with a top class manager. For us, coming back to Ireland is special and being in Dublin is great. We'll come home hopefully safe and we'll get there and it's a great game for us."
