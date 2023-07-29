Celtic vs Wolves: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
Wolverhampton 

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:00 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Celtic vs Wolverhampton match live?

If you want to directly stream it: CBS Sports 

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Celtic vs Wolverhampton match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Celtic vs Wolverhampton of 29th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10 am: Star+

Bolivia 9  am: Star+

Brazil 10 am: ESPN, Star +

Chile 9 am: Star+

Colombia 8 am: Star+

Ecuador 8 am: Star+

USA 9 am ET: CBS Sports 

Spain 3 pm: Celtic TV

Mexico 8 am: Star+

Paraguay 8 am: Star+

Peru 8 am: Star+

Uruguay 10 am: Star+

Venezuela 9 am: Star+

9:50 PMan hour ago

Speak, sporting director Matt Hobbs!

"Matt has come back to add some strength in depth to the side, providing competition and making us better in those positions. He knows the club and what it means to play here - he's been successful here and knows what the fans want. For us, he's more of a homegrown player but one who can share his knowledge and required standards across the group.

I put it to Julen and also the recruitment guys as a possibility after we spoke. They all know about our financial situation at the moment, which means that getting him on a free really worked for us, but it only worked because he's a player the coach wants. Doc was one of the players Julen was keen to work with the first time he almost joined, and he updated on his games for Ireland, Spurs and Atletico. He was very positive and wanted to do it as soon as possible.

For us, it's all about balance. Obviously we want to bring in young players but the financial situation is difficult this summer. We're trying to be as creative as possible and although we bring in young players, we think it's important to have some experience to fit them in and Doc, like Craig (Dawson) and Mario (Lemina), who can provide that balance, to allow the younger players to develop.

We are very busy, very proactive in trying to bring in some players and trying to move some players for whom it is time for new opportunities. We need to make a profit, so this transfer window we have to be realistic, it's not simple for us. It's a natural transition of the group, some players are coming to the end of their cycle with us, but we remain active, trying to improve. We are trying to get the right balance of the squad, both in age composition and personality - one that the fans can get behind and one that Julen is excited about and believes in."

9:45 PMan hour ago
Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton
9:40 PMan hour ago

Speak, Brendan Rodgers!

"It was a very good game (against Yokohama) for us and I think our level has gone up again. In the first half we had a few passages of play and very good moments. We could have scored at least three or four goals but their goalkeeper made some great saves. Overall, I'm very pleased. In the second half we were much more aggressive after the water break and we ended up scoring a goal at the end, so it was a very good exercise for us with some very good moments of play.

It's always good in pre-season to have that mentality of not conceding goals and every game we're progressing which is great. I said to them at the start of the season that you can never underestimate what the heart gives you and as a team and as an individual player you need to have heart.

That's something I can't give them and they need to have that within themselves and we saw that in the second half. At times the ball came into the box and Liam Scales and Bosun Lawal were making blocks, defending, and for some it's not their natural game but you have to do it.

You have to deal with it and we dealt with it well. It's been a great trip and we've still got a few days to go and we've got more hard work to do before we get back and I think the cooler temperatures will help step up the intensity. But overall it's been a great trip, having worked against Wolves for the last few years in the Premier League I know how good their team is with a top class manager. For us, coming back to Ireland is special and being in Dublin is great. We'll come home hopefully safe and we'll get there and it's a great game for us."

9:35 PMan hour ago
9:30 PM2 hours ago

Wolves

O Wolverhampton realizou dois jogos nessa pré-temporada. Os Wolves venceram ambos confrontos, contra o Vitória SC (2-1) e o Porto (1-0). A equipe de Julen Lopetegui ainda  enfrentará o Luton e Rennes até o início da Premier League, que começará no dia 11 de agosto.
9:25 PM2 hours ago

The Hoops

Under Brendan Rodgers, Celtic have already played four friendly matches. There have been two wins, against G-Osaka (1-0) and Portimonense (4-1), a draw, also against Portimonense (1-1), and a defeat to Yokohama (6-4). With the Scottish Cup due to start on August 5, The Hoops will still have one more game in that period, against Athletic Bilbao.
9:20 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Celtic vs Wolverhampton live this Saturday (29), at the Aviva Stadium at 9 am ET, for the Friendly Match.
9:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Friendly Match: Celtic vs Wolverhampton Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo