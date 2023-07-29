France vs Brazil: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup
Foto: Thais Magalhães / CBF

Where and how to watch France vs Brazil on TV and in real time?

France vs Brazil
Women's World Cup 2023 second round

Date: July 29, 2023

Time: 06 am ET

Venue: Brisbane Stadium, Australia
Broadcast: CazéTV and Fifa+ will broadcast live.

When is the match between France vs Brazil how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between France vs Brazil will kick off at 06 am ET, being played at the Brisbane Stadium in Australia for the second round of the Women's World Cup 2023. CazéTV and Fifa+ will be broadcasting live. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Brazil:

 Letícia, Antônia, Lauren (Kathellen), Rafaelle e Tamires; Luana, Ary, Adriana e Kerolin; Debinha e Bia Zaneratto.
Probable France:

Magnin, Lakrar, Renard, Cascarino, Karchaoui, Toletti, Geyoro, Matéo, Majri, Diani e Le Sommer.
Pia Sundhage:

"I think it's important to look at the way we played a few games ago and bring that kind of game whenever possible. At the same time, respect the fact that France are a very good team. If we have balance in that, both attacking and defending, then we'll have a good game," he added.
Head-to-head matches:

In 11 meetings between the teams, Brazil have never won: six victories for the French and five draws. For Pia Sundhage, this Saturday's clash is ideal to put an end to the taboo.

"It's a challenge, of course. We have a great chance and we're coming off a great win over Panama, which gave us a lot of confidence. And of course, we've done our homework. The tricky part is knowing how France will play, but we will find a way. I have a plan A, a plan B and a plan C. So I'm very excited to play France," Pia said in an interview with Fifa.

France:

France are coming off the back of an unexpected draw against Jamaica and now know they must win if they are to avoid being threatened at the World Cup. The European side have one major concern: captain Wendie Renard picked up an injury in the opening game and could miss the clash with the Brazilians.

France are one of the strongest teams at the World Cup, but they disappointed in their opener with a goalless draw against Jamaica. Needing a win to fight for qualification, the French will go head-to-head with the Brazilians in one of the key games of the group stage.

Brazil:

After opening with a 4-0 win over Panama, Brazil will now be looking for another victory to seal their place in the next round. Coach Pia Sundhage will be counting on the return of Kathellen, who has recovered from a patella discomfort, and will therefore include the defender for the clash on Australian soil.

The Brazilian women's national team are aiming to win their first World Cup title, which they narrowly missed in 2007. With a win in their opening game and a draw between France and Jamaica, Brazil can qualify for the last 16 if they beat the French.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between France and Brazil is valid for the second round of Group F of the Women's World Cup 2023.

Leading the group with three points, Brazil Women can consolidate their position at the top of the group and further complicate their rivals' attempts to qualify for the next round. France only drew goalless in their opener against Jamaica, while Brazil beat Panama 4-0 with a hat-trick from midfielder Ary Borges.

The match is worth the lead in the group, as France can take top spot if they win and Brazil can go through with a victory.

The ball rolls for France-Brazil at 06 am ET at Brisbane Stadium in Australia.

