France vs Brazil: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup

When is the match between France vs Brazil how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
"It's a challenge, of course. We have a great chance and we're coming off a great win over Panama, which gave us a lot of confidence. And of course, we've done our homework. The tricky part is knowing how France will play, but we will find a way. I have a plan A, a plan B and a plan C. So I'm very excited to play France," Pia said in an interview with Fifa.
France are one of the strongest teams at the World Cup, but they disappointed in their opener with a goalless draw against Jamaica. Needing a win to fight for qualification, the French will go head-to-head with the Brazilians in one of the key games of the group stage.
The Brazilian women's national team are aiming to win their first World Cup title, which they narrowly missed in 2007. With a win in their opening game and a draw between France and Jamaica, Brazil can qualify for the last 16 if they beat the French.
Leading the group with three points, Brazil Women can consolidate their position at the top of the group and further complicate their rivals' attempts to qualify for the next round. France only drew goalless in their opener against Jamaica, while Brazil beat Panama 4-0 with a hat-trick from midfielder Ary Borges.
The match is worth the lead in the group, as France can take top spot if they win and Brazil can go through with a victory.
The ball rolls for France-Brazil at 06 am ET at Brisbane Stadium in Australia.
Women's World Cup 2023 second round
Date: July 29, 2023
Time: 06 am ET
Venue: Brisbane Stadium, Australia
Broadcast: CazéTV and Fifa+ will broadcast live.