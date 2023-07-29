Hoffenheim vs Rangers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
How and where to watch the Hoffenheim vs Rangers match live?

If you want to watch the game Hoffenheim vs Rangers live on TV, your options is: FOX Deportes

If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Hoffenheim vs Rangers match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Hoffenheim vs Rangers of 29th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10:30 am: Star+

Bolivia 9:30  am: Star+

Brazil 10:30 am: ESPN4, Star +

Chile 9:30 am: Star+

Colombia 8:30 am: Star+

Ecuador 8:30 am: Star+

USA 9:30 am ET: FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App 

Paraguay 8:30 am: Star+

Peru 8:30 am: Star+

Uruguay 10:30 am: Star+

Venezuela 9:30 am: Star+

Speak, Michael Beale!

"Danilo (new reinforcement) is a player I know personally from his time at Ajax. He had a breakthrough year on loan at FC Twente and then Ajax before joining Feyenoord last summer. 

He has won the Dutch title for the past two seasons and his goals-per-minute ratio is very good. He's an exciting player who likes to create and score goals, he's a player I think is right for our squad and will give us another great option in the attacking areas of the pitch.

Discussions had been ongoing for some time, so I'm very happy to finally have him at our club. Danilo really wanted this move and strongly believes in the plan we have for him and the team moving forward - this was key in the negotiations as he really pushed to join Rangers. We wish him every success here at Rangers."

Speak, Albertz!

"I can't break it down into one thing. The whole five years was a single highlight. Of course, many people initially think of the championships, but I found it incredibly impressive to meet stars like Brian Laudrup and Paul Gascoigne as a youngster. The atmosphere in the dressing room was always positive.

Probably five or six times a year. Rangers organize ex-player nights with fans and sponsors several times a season. There you eat together and have fun. As a result, I've never lost touch with my former teammates and I'm at the stadium from time to time to follow the current team.

Scottish fans love to travel with their club. It doesn't matter if it's a test match or a European Champions Cup game. They will also celebrate right and create a great atmosphere at the PreZero Arena. I'm sure it will be a party for everyone involved."

The Gers

Rangers have a game in hand over their opponents. The Gers won 2-1 against Hamburg, lost by the same scoreline to Newcastle and 3-1 to Olympiacos. The clash will be Michael Beale's last as the Premiership season gets underway in August.
Hoffe

The Bundesliga will only start on August 19. However, Hoffenheim have been preparing since the beginning of the month with friendly matches. Pellegrino Matarazzo's side beat Feyenoord 4-2 and Walldorf 3-1 and lost to Strasbourg 2-1 and Elversberg 2-1.
Eye on the game

Hoffenheim vs Rangers live this Saturday (29), at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena at 9:30 am ET, for the Friendly Match.
