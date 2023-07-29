Hoffenheim vs Rangers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Hoffenheim vs Rangers match live?
What time is Hoffenheim vs Rangers match for Friendly Match?
Argentina 10:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 9:30 am: Star+
Brazil 10:30 am: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 9:30 am: Star+
Colombia 8:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 8:30 am: Star+
USA 9:30 am ET: FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App
Paraguay 8:30 am: Star+
Peru 8:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 10:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 9:30 am: Star+
Speak, Michael Beale!
He has won the Dutch title for the past two seasons and his goals-per-minute ratio is very good. He's an exciting player who likes to create and score goals, he's a player I think is right for our squad and will give us another great option in the attacking areas of the pitch.
Discussions had been ongoing for some time, so I'm very happy to finally have him at our club. Danilo really wanted this move and strongly believes in the plan we have for him and the team moving forward - this was key in the negotiations as he really pushed to join Rangers. We wish him every success here at Rangers."
'Alright Rangers fans... 👋' pic.twitter.com/kuoePK0MWN — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 28, 2023
Speak, Albertz!
Probably five or six times a year. Rangers organize ex-player nights with fans and sponsors several times a season. There you eat together and have fun. As a result, I've never lost touch with my former teammates and I'm at the stadium from time to time to follow the current team.
Scottish fans love to travel with their club. It doesn't matter if it's a test match or a European Champions Cup game. They will also celebrate right and create a great atmosphere at the PreZero Arena. I'm sure it will be a party for everyone involved."
If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!