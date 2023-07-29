Sweden vs Italy: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Sweden vs Italy Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Sweden vs Italy live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 1.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Fox Sports App, Foxsports.com app.
Sky Stadium
The match will take place at Sky Stadium, also known as Wellington Regional Stadium, which is located in the city of Wellington, New Zealand. Home to rugby teams Wellington Lions and Hurricanes, as well as soccer team Wellington Phoenix FC, the stadium has a capacity of 34,500.
Probable Italy
Italy's probable team for the match is: Durante, Di Guglielmo, Linari, Salvai and Boattin; Giugliano, Caruso, Bonansea, Beccari and Girelli; Giacinti.
Probable Sweden
Sweden's probable team for the match is: Musovic, Bjorn, Ilestedt and Eriksson; Kaneryd, Angeldahl, Rubensson and Andersson; Asllani, Rolfo and Blackstenius.
Strong names
Both teams have no absentees for the match. On the Swedish side the big name is Rolfo, the strong name of the team. Italy's main name is Bonansea, who is the hope for Italy's play.
Group G
In Group G, Sweden leads with three points, tied with Italy, where both have only one game done. South Africa and Argentina have one point with two games played so far in the competition. The Women's World Cup will operate as usual in soccer competitions. There are eight groups with four teams each. The top two teams from each group qualify for the round of 16, with knockout rounds until the World Cup final. Remember that the games are one-way only, with three games between the teams in the group stage and single games in the knockout stage.
Last Matches: Italy
Italy arrive with two wins and a draw from their last games. The draw was on July 1 in a friendly against Morocco, without goals. On Friday (14), in another friendly, the victory was 1-0 over New Zealand. And in the debut at the World Cup, on Monday (24), the victory was 1-0 over Argentina, with a goal by Girelli.
Last Matches: Sweden
Sweden come into the match with one loss, one win and one draw in their last games. The defeat came on April 7 to Denmark in a friendly, 1-0, with a goal from Larsen. On the 11th, the draw was with Norway 3-3, with goals from Rolfo, Bjorn and Schough, while Maanum (2) and Saevik drew. And in their World Cup opener on Sunday (23), they came from behind to beat South Africa 2-1, with Magaia opening the scoring, Rolfo equalizing and Ilestedt turning the game around.
