Kawasaki Frontale vs Bayern Munich: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly Match

How to watch Kawasaki Frontale vs Bayern MunichLive in TV and Stream
Japan National Stadium
The match will take place at the Japan National Stadium, which is located in the city of Tokyo, Japan. The stadium has a capacity of 68,000 fans and is home to the Japan national team.
Probable Bayern
Bayern's probable team for the match is: Sommer, Pavard, Kim, Upamecano and Davies; Kimmich, Gravenberch, Sané, Musiala and Coman; Gnabry.
Probable Kawasaki
Kawasaki Frontale's probable team for the match is: Jung, Yamane, Takai, Kurumaya and Noborizato; Wakizaka, Schmidy and Seko; Ienaga, Yamada and Miyashiro.
Gnabry
Gnabry talked about Japanese culture: "I've wanted to go to Japan for a few years to learn about the culture. I had a really nice time here. I was able to train at Kawasaki, and I'm very grateful to the club for making it work, as it helped me a lot. I really enjoyed Tokyo, I will definitely be back."
Tuchel
In a press conference Tuchel spoke about reinforcements and what he expects from the team: "Rapha is a different type of player from Alphonso. Phonzy stands out for his speed, his dynamism and his confidence. He is on a very good path. The important thing is that he feels desire and confidence. They are very different types of players who give us a lot of options. I'm very happy with Phonzy. The performance against Manchester was good. We had good possession situations. We didn't give them many chances. Minjae brings a lot of quality to our team. He can play on either side of central defense. That gives us stability and variability. He will play tomorrow. We hope Matthijs de Ligt will also be back, so we will have two new options. Kim will play tomorrow if nothing else happens in training. We are all very much looking forward to the debut. We hope it will give him another push, that we can push him to his performance limit. The important thing is to adapt to what the team needs. We want to be consistent. You always change and adapt depending on where the team is. It's always a mix of enjoying being together but also being demanding. Of course we take into account the circumstances. We train hard and intensively, but of course jet lag and the heat play a role. Nevertheless, we are preparing. We will also train again tomorrow. It is always a compromise, what is necessary, what makes sense - everything with sense and reason, so that we can also demand quality tomorrow."
Transfer Window
For this season, Bayern have already brought in Vidovic, Sabitzer, Kim, De Ligt, Guerreiro and Laimer, while they have seen Mai, Schenk, Lawrence, Nubel, Sabitzer, Lucas Hernández, Blind, Morrison, Janitzek and Arrey-Mbi leave. On the Frontale side, Jesiel and Leandro Damiao are out, both Brazilians injured.
J1 League and Bundesluga
In the J1 League Frontale are seventh on 32 points, sitting one point above Sanfrecce and three clear of Sagan Tosu and Avispa, as well as one below Kashima Antlers and three behind Cerezo Osaka. On the Bundesliga side Bayern are the defending champions, winning on goal difference, with 71 points, level with Dortmund and five clear of Leipzig.
Last Matches: Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich come into this match on the back of a loss and a win in friendlies. The win was over Rottech-Egern by an incredible 27-0, with goals from Musiala (5), Gnabry (3), Davies, Laimer, Tel (5), Mazraoui, Upamecano, Sané, Sabitzer (5), Guerreiro, Gravenberch, Coman and Mané. The loss was to Manchester City, where McAtee opened the scoring, while Tel equalized and Laporte scored the winning goal.
Last Matches: Kawasaki Frontale
Kawasaki Frontale come into this match with two wins and a draw from their last games. On July 12, still in the Emperor's Cup, the victory was 2-1, at home, over Mito Hollyhock, with goals from Seko and Miyashiro, while Teranuma discounted. In the Japanese Championship, on Saturday (15), away from home, the victory was 1-0 over Yokohama Marinos, with a goal by Kurumaya. And on Saturday (22), away from home, the draw was 2-2 with Vissel Kobe, with goals from Wakizaka and Miyashiro, while Osako scored two and sought the draw.
