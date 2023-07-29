Bournemouth vs Atalanta: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Bournemouth vs Atalanta Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bournemouth vs Atalanta match.
How to watch Bournemouth vs Atalanta Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Bournemouth vs Atalanta live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Dean Court
The match will take place at Dean Court, Bournemouth's home ground in Bournemouth, England, with a capacity of just over 11,000.
Probable Atalanta
Atalanta's probable team for the match is: Carnesecchi, Rafael Tolói, Okoli and Kolasinac; Maehle, De Roon, Koopmeiners and Rugeri; Pasalic, Lookman and Cambiaghi.
Probable Bournemouth
Bournemouth's probable team for the match is: Neto, Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi and Kerkez; Cook, Kilkenny, Ouattara, Christie and Traoré; Solanke.
Transfer window
Bournemouth, in this transfer window, have already brought in Radu, Lowe, Kilkenny, Hill, Kerkez, Faivre, Marcondes, Kluivert and Traoré, while they had the departures of Travers, Dembélé, Faivre, Pearson, Saydee, Lerma, Stacey and Zemura. Atalanta on the other side brought in Bilal Touré, Adopo, Kolasinac, Bakker and Vlahovic in this window, while they had the departures of Panada, Boga, Zuccon, Mazzocchi, Heidernreich, Giovane, Gollini, Oliveri, Cittadini, Sportiello, Malonovskyi, Piccoli, Lammers and Pessina.
PL and Serie A
Bournemouth stayed in 15th place in the 22-23 Premier League with 39 points, sitting one above Nottingham Forest and three above Everton, as well as one below West Ham, two below Wolverhampton and five below Chelsea. In Serie A 2022-23, Atalanta finished fifth on 64 points, one above Roma and two above Juventus, and six below AC Milan.
Last Matches: Atalanta
Atalanta on the other side have played only two friendly matches so far. On July 22, they won 10-0 against Locarno, with Lookman (2), Pasalic, Maehle, Zappacosta, Adopo, Luis Muriel and Koopmeiners (2) scoring. And on Wednesday (26), when they faced Pro Vercelli 6-0, with goals from Lath (3), Adopo, Pasalic and Lookman.
Last Matches: Bournemouth
Bournemouth, in a pre-season friendly, has one defeat and two wins in recent games. On July 13, the victory was over Hiberian by 4-0, with goals from Brooks, Semenyo and Billing (2). On Sunday (16), the defeat was to Tel-Avivi, 1-0, with a goal by Abu Farchi. And on Tuesday, the victory was over Southampton, 3-2, with goals from Ouattara, Christie and Brooks, while Charles and Armstrong discounted.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 International Friendly match: Bournemouth vs Atalanta Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.