River Plate vs Racing Club LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Match

Tune in here River Plate vs Racing Club Live Score!
How to watch River Plate vs Racing Club Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX + and Paramount +
What time is River Plate vs Racing Club match for Argentine League?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN Premium and Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Star +
Brasil: 9:30 PM on NOW NET e Claro, Star +, ESPN 4
Chile: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on VIX +, TyC Sports Internacional, Paramount +
España: 2:30 AM (July 29)
México: 6:30 PM on Fanatiz and Star +
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Star +
Perú: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
River Plate vs Racing Club history
Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 177 matches, where the millionaire has won 93 times, while the academy has won 41 times, for a total of 43 draws.