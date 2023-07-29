River Plate vs Racing Club LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
6:01 PMan hour ago

Tune in here River Plate vs Racing Club Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the River Plate vs Racing Club live match, as well as the latest information from the Monumental Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
5:56 PM2 hours ago

How to watch River Plate vs Racing Club Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game River Plate vs Racing Club live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX + and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

5:51 PM2 hours ago

What time is River Plate vs Racing Club match for Argentine League?

This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Racing Club of July 28th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN Premium and Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Star +
Brasil: 9:30 PM on NOW NET e Claro, Star +, ESPN 4
Chile: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on VIX +, TyC Sports Internacional, Paramount +
España: 2:30 AM (July 29)
México: 6:30 PM on Fanatiz and Star +
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Star +
Perú: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

5:46 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Racing Club

In Racing Club, the presence of Gabriel Hauche stands out. The 36-year-old Argentinean forward is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has six goals and three assists in 24 games played, being a starter in 17 of them. He has a total of 1470 minutes.
5:41 PM2 hours ago

Key player - River Plate

In River Plate, the presence of Lucas Beltrán stands out. The 22-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentine Professional League, where he has 11 goals and three assists in 24 games played, being a starter in 15 of them. He has a total of 1298 minutes.
5:36 PM2 hours ago

River Plate vs Racing Club history

If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other since amateurism, we count 207 matches. The statistics are in favor of River Plate, which has won 99 times, while Racing Club has won 54 times, leaving a balance of 51 draws.

In professionalism...

Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 177 matches, where the millionaire has won 93 times, while the academy has won 41 times, for a total of 43 draws.

5:31 PM2 hours ago

Racing Club

Racing Club needed to regain confidence in its game and in the last few matches it has been obtaining positive results, which, although they did not help it to get into the fight for the title, give it a lot of hope at the international level, where it is doing well.
5:26 PM2 hours ago

River Plate

River Plate comes to this match with the objective of closing with a victory its great campaign in the current edition of the Argentine League. The champion finishes the tournament in front of its fans and the team led by Martín Demichelis wants to turn it around again and maybe this time they will receive the trophy to celebrate with them, taking into account that they will soon have to return to reality when they play for the Copa Libertadores.
5:21 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium

The River Plate vs Racing Club match will be played at the Monumental Stadium, located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 1938, has a capacity for 83,214 spectators.
5:16 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Liga Profesional match: River Plate vs Racing Club Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo