Sunderland vs Mallorca: LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

What time is Sunderland vs Mallorca Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Sunderland vs Mallorca of July 29th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brasil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
España: 4:00 PM en Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, DAZN LaLiga
México: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Perú: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
Key player - Mallorca
In Mallorca, the presence of Vedat Muriqi stands out. The 29-year-old Kosovar player was one of the team's most outstanding players in the last edition of LaLiga, where he scored 15 goals and totaled 2953 minutes in 35 games played.
Key player - Sunderland
In Sunderland, the presence of Ross Stewart stands out. The 27-year-old Scottish player was one of the team's most outstanding players in the last edition of the EFL Championship, where he scored 10 goals and totaled 1041 minutes in 13 games played.
History
This will be the first time that these two teams will face each other.
When facing English teams, Mallorca has had six encounters, where they have had two wins, one draw and three defeats.
On the other hand, this will be the first time Sunderland will face a Spanish team.
Mallorca
Mallorca will have its last test in this preseason before the start of LaLiga on August 12. The main objective of this season will be to maintain the category, but the illusion is to achieve results equal to or better than those of the previous season, where they finished ninth and four points away from getting into European competitions. The preparation phase has yielded good results, with two wins and a draw, which makes them confident going into this match.
Sunderland
Sunderland continues to prepare for the start of the EFL Championship and has had good results in the preseason. The team coached by Tony Mowbray had a good performance in the previous season, but lacked a little more to be able to have options to dispute the promotion, so now, the objective will be to achieve it, keeping the memory of what they did previously to try to improve their results.
The match will be played at the Stadium of Light
The Sunderland vs Mallorca match will be played at the Stadium of Light, located in the city of Sunderland, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1997, has a capacity for 48,707 spectators.
