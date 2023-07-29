Independiente vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
No te despegues de aquí para seguir Independiente vs Boca Juniors en vivo
How to watch Independiente vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX + and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Independiente vs Boca Juniors match for Argentine League?
Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN Premium and Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on NOW NET e Claro, Star +, ESPN 4
Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 4:00 PM on VIX +, TyC Sports Internacional, Paramount +
Spain: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 PM on Fanatiz and Star +
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Boca Juniors
In Boca Juniors the presence of Miguel Merentiel stands out. The 27-year-old Argentinean forward is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has seven goals and two assists in 22 games played, being a starter in 12 of them. He has a total of 1166 minutes.
Key player - Independiente
In Independiente the presence of Martín Cauteruccio stands out. The 36-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentine Professional League, where he has 11 goals and one assist in 26 games played, starting 23 of them. He has a total of 2060 minutes.
Independiente vs Boca Juniors history
If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other since amateurism, we count 196 matches. The statistics are in favor of Boca Juniors, who have been victorious on 73 occasions, while Independiente have won on 65 occasions, leaving a balance of 58 draws.
In professionalism...
Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 188 matches, where the xeneize has won 70 times, while the red team has won 62 times, for a total of 56 draws.
Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors has not tired of giving improvements in its last matches. The team coached by Jorge Almirón has given a very outstanding performance in the final part of the tournament and leaves very good sensations for what is to come, the next one being to face the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.
Independiente
Independiente has not had its best moments lately, nor its best tournament. The red team has not been able to dispel the doubts it has planted in its fans or move away from the sporting crisis it is going through. However, they will try to finish this tournament as decently as possible so that their coach Ricardo Zielinski can hope to be able to face the rest of the year in a better way.