Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Friendly Game

Stay with us to follow Barcelona vs Real Madrid live from the 2023 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Barcelona vs Real Madrid live for the 2023 Friendly Match, as well as the most recent information coming from AT&T Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online and live from the 2023 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 16 hours on Star+
Brazil: 17 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Star+
Colombia: 15 hours in Star+
Ecuador: 15 hours in Star+
USA (ET): 5 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 21 hours in Movistar+
Mexico: 15 hours in Star+
Paraguay: 17 hours on Star+
Peru: 15 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 17 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 16 hours on Star+
Robert Lewandowski, a must see player!
The Barcelona striker is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Lewandowski seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Barcelona in the football generation. This is one of the team's figures and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During the past season, the player participated in 46 games where he got 33 goals and 8 assists. The Polish-British striker had a great season and Barcelona will continue to opt for this to be the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Barcelona get here?
Barca is preparing for the 2023-2024 LaLiga season where they will fight for the two-time championship in the Spanish first division, although the main objective is to return to great glory in the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona finished as champion in the first position of LaLiga with 88 points, after 28 wins, 4 draws and 6 losses. Their run in the UEFA Champions League didn't come to a head, however, as they were knocked out in the Group Stage and subsequently knocked out in the first knockout round of the Europa League. Some interesting names in this group are Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Marc-André ter Stegen, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembélé, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team. Likewise, the incorporation of players like Ikay Gündogan, Julián Araujo, Oriol Romeu and Iñigo Martínez, they will seek to return to the top of European football. Barcelona will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new levels in all the competitions in which it participates.
Vinicius Jr., a must see player!
The Real Madrid striker is one of the club's great figures and will seek to continue being the top reference in the team's attack. Now, after the departure of Karim Benzema, Vini is running to be one of the top references in the forward that Real Madrid needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for titles for the Spanish team. The board of directors has entrusted him with the team's offense and they even awarded him Cristiano Ronaldo's historic number 7 with which he will seek to continue leaving history in the club. In the previous campaign, he registered 23 goals and 21 assists in 55 games.
How does Real Madrid arrive?
Real Madrid comes to this friendly duel seeking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next LaLiga season, after finishing in second place in the first division of Spanish soccer with 78 units, after 24 victories, 6 draws and 8 losses. Real Madrid presents itself with a renewed squad that includes some interesting players such as Vinicius Jr., Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo, David Alaba and Dani Carvajal. In addition to these, the squad was renewed with some reinforcements such as Jude Bellingham, Brahim Díaz, Joselu and Fran García. Real Madrid is a power in world football and is a great team that constantly fights to stay at the top of LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League, it will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the line-up with which they will start the next season. This season is one of transition for Real Madrid in its generational change, but this does not rule them out as one of the favorites for the title in all the competitions in which they participate.
Where's the game?
The AT&T Stadium located in the city of Arlington, Texas will host this duel between two teams looking to start the next season in a good way in their respective competitions. This stadium has a capacity for 80,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2009.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match, corresponding to the 2023 Friendly Match. The match will take place at the AT&T Stadium, at 5:00 p.m. sharp.