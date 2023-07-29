Santos Laguna vs Orlando City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Leagues Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the Santos Laguna vs Orlando City match in various countries:
Argentina: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Bolivia: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Brazil: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Chile: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Colombia: 5:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Ecuador: 5:30 p.m. on Apple TV
US (ET): 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Spain: 11:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Paraguay: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Peru: 5:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Uruguay: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Venezuela: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Harold Preciado, a must see player!
The Santos Laguna striker arrives as one of the team's important references and as the top scorer who should help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 3 goals and 1 assist so far this regular season, becoming the team's top scorer. What Preciado should focus on is having more consistency on the pitch and better combining with players like Duván Vergara and Juan Brunetta for a fearsome offense that will keep up the season's good pace.
How does Santos arrive?
Santos' team closed a bad season last season, being left out of the Liguilla MX in the quarterfinals. For this, the team was reinforced with Juan Brunetta, Pedro Aquino and Alejandro Gómez to strengthen all areas of the team and try to score as many points as possible. Those led by Pablo Repetto have had a better start than last season, and are in tenth place in the MX League with 4 points, after 1 win, 1 draw and 0 losses. With these results, those from La Laguna are looking to have a great end to the season to try for the team to show better football and get into the Liguilla. Some interesting player names are Harold Preciado, Carlos Acevedo, Félix Torres, Matheus Doria and Lucas González. Now the team has the mission of changing the result of the previous season and looking to get to the Grand Final of the MX League.
Duncan McGuire, a must see player!
The Orlando City striker will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 8 goals and 2 assists, being the leader in the offense of the Lions. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Facundo Torres and Mauricio Pereyra to form a lethal forward.
How does Orlando get here?
The Orlando team goes to their home, the Exploria Stadium, to face the Houston Dynamo and continue their journey in the Leagues Cup. They are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 10 wins, 7 draws and 6 losses to reach 37 points. The Lions will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Eastern Conference Playoffs and looking for their first MLS title. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Duncan McGuire, Facundo Torres, Mauricio Pereyra, Pedro Gallese and Rafael Santos, as well as the incorporation of players such as Wilder Cartagena and Iván Ángulo. Those from Orlando will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to lead their conference.
Where's the game?
The Exploria Stadium located in the city of Orlando will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the Leagues Cup 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 25,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2017.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Santos Laguna vs. Orlando City match, corresponding to the Leagues Cup 2023 Group Phase duel. The match will take place at the Exploria Stadium, at 8:00 p.m. sharp.