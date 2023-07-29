Stade Rennais vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Stade Rennais vs West Ham Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Stade Rennais vs West Ham friendly match.
What time is the Stade Rennais vs West Ham match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Stade Rennais vs West Ham of July 29th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on FOX Sports App and FOX Deportes.
Spain: 5:00 PM.
Mexico: 10:00 AM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Last West Ham lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Lukasz Fabianski, Thilo Kehrer, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, Declan Rice, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.
Lukasz Fabianski, Thilo Kehrer, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, Declan Rice, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.
Last Stade Rennais lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Steve Mandanda, Arthur Theate, Joe Rodon, Adrien Truffert, Hamari Traoré, Baptiste Santamaria, Flavien Tait, Lovro Majer, Gaëtan Laborde, Martin Terrier, and Benjamin Bourigeaud.
Steve Mandanda, Arthur Theate, Joe Rodon, Adrien Truffert, Hamari Traoré, Baptiste Santamaria, Flavien Tait, Lovro Majer, Gaëtan Laborde, Martin Terrier, and Benjamin Bourigeaud.
West Ham Players to Watch
There are three West Ham players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Jarrod Bowen (20), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 6 goals in 38 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in Saturday's game. The other player is Lucas Paquetá (#11), he plays in the midfielder position and at only 25 years old he was the team's best assister with 7 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Saïd Benrahma (#22), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 6 goals in 36 games played and we could also see him score against Stade Rennais.
West Ham
The English team is preparing for the Premier League that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 6 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Stade Rennais, Perth Glory, Tottenham, Stade Rennais & Redbrigde, Rennes and Leverkusen. In the 2022-2023 Premier League tournament they were in fourteenth position with 11 wins, 7 draws and 20 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Fiorentina on July 7, 2023, West Ham won the game 2-1 at the Elite Football Performance Centre. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Stade Rennais Players to Watch
There are three players from Stade Rennais that we should keep an eye on and that play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Amine Gouiri (#19), he was the team's top scorer last tournament with 15 goals in 36 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Saturday. Another player is Benjamin Bourigeaud (#14), he plays in the midfielder position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist in games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Martin Terrier (#7), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 9 goals in 16 games played and we could see him score in Saturday's game.
Stade Rennais
The French team is preparing for Ligue 1 that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation matches are against Metz, Watford and West Ham. In the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 tournament they stayed in tenth position with 18 games won, 9 draws and 19 lost, their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Brest on June 3, 2023, the match ended in a 2-1 win at Stade Francis-le Blé and thus they won their last game of last season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Roazhon Park is located in the city of Rennes, France. It will host this match, has a capacity of 30,000 spectators and is the home of the Stade Rennais Football Club. It was inaugurated on September 1, 1912 and is one of the oldest stadiums in France.