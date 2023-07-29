Cruz Azul vs Atlanta United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Cruz Azul vs Atlanta United match for Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs Atlanta United of July 29th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Bolivia: 7:00 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Brazil: 8:00 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Chile: 8:00 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Costa Rica: 5:00 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Colombia: 6:00 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Ecuador: 6:00 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
United States (ET): 7:00 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV and TUDN
Spain: 1:00 AM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Mexico: 5:00 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV and Canal 9
Paraguay: 7:00 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Peru: 6:00 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Uruguay: 8:00 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Key player Atlanta United
He has already faced a world champion with Argentina and now Thiago Almada will be the second world champion to face La Máquina, where his ingenuity in midfield and good technique, especially with mid-range shots and free kicks, could tip the scales in his team's favor and guarantee the three points at home.
Key player Cruz Azul
He was absent for the first three days of Mexican soccer due to his time with the Mexican National Team and, despite last week's loss against Inter Miami, Uriel Antuna was a determining factor in the offense, generating unbalance on the flanks and scoring the only goal for the Cementero, which is why the "Brujo" will be the player to watch for this Saturday's away match.
Last lineup Atlanta United
1 Brad Guzan, 22 Juan José Purata, 4 Luis Abram, 2 Ronald Hernández, 13 Amar Sejdic, 5 Santiago Sosa, 26 Caleb Wiley, 11 Brooks Lennon, 19 Miguel Berry, 23 Thiago Almada, 30 Machop Chol.
Last lineup Cruz Azul
30 Andrés Gudiño, 3 Carlos Salcedo, 33 Rafael Guerrero, 15 Ignacio Rivero, 18 Rodrigo Huescas, 10 Moisés, 19 Carlos Rodríguez, 8 Jesús Dueñas, 28 Diber Cambindo, 29 Rodolfo Rotondi, 7 Uriel Antuna.
Atlanta United: take advantage of home advantage
After Tuesday's game against Inter Miami, Atlanta United does not want to leave behind this unbeatable opportunity to qualify for the Round of 16 and lift a title again, as they did a few years ago in MLS under Tata Martino. It should be remembered that this will be their first home game of the tournament and perhaps their last if they fail to win.
Cruz Azul: last chance to win
Despite the fact that Cruz Azul has been playing good soccer at times, the team's situation due to bad results has increased the pressure on Ricardo Ferretti, who has not been able to win in July and must shake off the bad pressure by winning this Sunday. It is worth remembering that they started with three defeats in the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX and, in their presentation during the Leagues Cup, they lost 2-1 at the last minute against Inter Miami with a goal by Lionel Messi, despite having played an almost perfect 45 minutes, where they had many chances and were unable to finish their chances in front of the opponent's goal.
The Kick-off
The Cruz Azul vs Atlanta United match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
