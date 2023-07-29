Necaxa vs Charlotte FC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Necaxa vs Charlotte FC Live Score in Leagues Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs Charlotte FC match for the Leagues Cup on VAVEL US.
What time is Necaxa vs Charlotte FC match for Leagues Cup?
This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs Charlotte FC of July 29th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Bolivia: 7:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Brazil: 8:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Chile: 8:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Costa Rica: 5:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Colombia: 6:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Ecuador: 6:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
United States (ET): 7:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Spain: 1:30 AM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Mexico: 5:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Paraguay: 7:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Peru: 6:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Uruguay: 8:30 PM MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Key player Charlotte FC
One of the scorers in the first game was Karol Swiderski, which is why they will have to supply him with balls into the box so that he can score and give the North American team that long-awaited first victory in the Leagues Cup.
Key player Necaxa
Alan Montes is one of the elements that has shown better things in the last few games, he is César Montes' brother and also plays as a central defender, but he has good leadership in the lower area and can also join the attack front, where he already scored a goal in the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX.
Last lineup Charlotte FC
1 Kristijan Kahlina, 2 Jan Sobocinski, 34 Andrew Privett, 14 Nathan Byrne, 24 Jaylin Lindsey, 8 Ashley Westwood, 37 Scott Arfield, 22 Justin Meram, 7 Kamil Jozwiak, 11 Karol Swiderski, 13 Brandt Bronico.
Last lineup Necaxa
1 Raul Gudino, 2 Fabricio Formiliano, 4 Alexis Peña, 23 Alan Montes Castro, 20 Jorge Rodriguez, 28 Cristian González, 16 José Esquivel, 25 Vicente Poggi, 7 Édgar Méndez, 15 Brayan Garnica, 9 Facundo Batista.
Charlotte FC: Aiming to advance to the next phase
Although they drew the first match of this group stage 2-2 against FC Dallas, they won on penalty kicks 4-1, which is why a win this Saturday at home will give them a pass to the next round to one of the newest franchises in MLS.
Necaxa: Have a good celebration
If the Rayos del Necaxa want to get into the next round, this will be their last call and they need a win to achieve it, as they did not have a good debut against FC Dallas and will be looking to give their fans a worthy celebration after the 2023 Liga MX Apertura did not start off well and lost the Centennial Cup game against Athletic Club de Bilbao.
The Kick-off
The Necaxa vs Charlotte FC match will be played at the Bank of America Stadium, in Carolina, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Leagues Cup: Necaxa vs Charlotte FC!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.