Pumas vs DC United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:00 AMan hour ago

Follow here Pumas vs DC United Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Pumas vs DC United live from Leagues Cup Match 2, as well as the latest information from Audi Field Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL.
8:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Pumas - DC United Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Pumas - DC United live on TV, your options are: TUDN USA and Univision

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN USA App, Univision NOW, Vix+, and Apple TV.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

8:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Pumas vs DC United match for Leagues Cup 2023?

This is the start time for the Pumas vs DC United match in various countries:

Argentina: 21:00 hours on Apple TV

Bolivia: 20:00 hours on Apple TV

Brazil: 21:00 hours on Apple TV

Chile: 20:00 hours on Apple TV

Colombia: 19:00 hours on Apple TV

Ecuador: 19:00 hours on Apple TV

Ecuador: 19:00 hours on Apple TV

USA. USA (ET): 21:00 hours on Apple TV

Spain: 03:00 hours on Apple TV

Mexico: 19:00 hours

Paraguay: 21:00 hours on Apple TV

Peru: 19:00 hours on Apple TV

Uruguay: 21:00 hours on Apple TV

Venezuela: 20:00 hours on Apple TV

8:45 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup DC United

David Ochoa, Donovan Pines, Sami Guediri, Victor Pálsson, Steve Brinbaum, Jackson Hopkins, Miguel Berry, Chris Durkin, Sofiane Djeffal, Martín Rodríguez, Benteke.
8:40 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Pumas

Gil Alcalá, Pablo Benevendo, Luis Magallán, Nathan Silva, Juan Dinenno, Eduardo Salvio, César Huerta, José Caicedo, Gustavo Del Prete, Robert Ergas, Arturo Ortiz.
8:35 AM2 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

To be confirmed.
8:30 AM2 hours ago

How are the DC United doing?

On the other hand, the Washington, DC United, from the capital, arrives to this match already qualified to the next round of the Leagues Cup, but if they want to keep the first place in the group, they need at least a draw by any score. The Red and Blacks, led by the legendary former English player Wayne Rooney, are not having a good time in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer and are in the middle of the table with 21 points behind the leader, Cincinnati. In this second Leagues Cup match, DC United arrives with a narrow victory over Montreal with a goal at 70' by Erik Hurtado.

8:25 AM2 hours ago

How are the Pumas doing?

The UNAM Pumas, coached by Antonio 'El Turco' Mohammed, have not been at their most effective in both Liga MX and the Leagues Cup. In the four matches they have played in this semester, they have only been able to win once and that was against Xolos de Tijuana in their visit to Estadio Caliente where they came from behind to win 3-2. Since that game, the universitarios have been in a rut with three consecutive draws. In their most recent match, Pumas faced Montreal in their first Leagues Cup match where they managed to tie the score at two goals in the last minutes. In the penalty kicks, two mistakes, one by Aldrete and the other by Ruvalcaba, would leave the felines without the extra point, leaving them with just one point.

8:20 AM2 hours ago

Matchday 2 of the Leagues Cup

The Mexican and U.S. leagues in their first division are paused, so many teams are already looking for their place for the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup and extend their stay in the U.S. country. On this occasion, two teams from Mexico and the United States will face each other in this match corresponding to Day 2, where they will be looking for the victory that will allow them to advance to the next round. Will Pumas UNAM be able to win or will the local DC United do it?
8:15 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Stadium Audi Field

The Pumas vs DC United match will be played at Audi Field Stadium, which is located in the U.S. capital, Washington DC, in the United States. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 pm (ET).
8:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome, VAVEL friends!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Leagues Cup match: Pumas vs DC United Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

VAVEL Logo