Crystal Palace vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Crystal Palace vs Sevilla in a Friendly match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Crystal Palace vs Sevilla match in the Friendly match.
What time is Crystal Palace vs Sevilla match for Friendly match?
This is the start time of the game Crystal Palace vs Sevilla of July 30th, in several countries:
Mexico: 17:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 19:00 hours
Chile: 19:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
USA: 7:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 18:00 hours
Spain: 01:00 hours
Mexico: 17:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 19:00 hours
Chile: 19:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
USA: 7:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 18:00 hours
Spain: 01:00 hours
Where and how Crystal Palace vs Sevilla live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Crystal Palace vs Sevilla in streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Crystal Palace vs Sevilla in streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player
England midfielder, 25-year-old Eberechi Eze has performed well, the forward has played his thirty-eighth game in his home league, 30 as a starter and 8 as a substitute, managing to score 10 goals in the English league and 10 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Sevilla player
Morocco striker, 26 year old Youssef En-Nesyri has performed well, the striker has played his thirty first game in his home league, 31 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the Spanish league and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How are Crystal Palace coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-4 against Crawley Town, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Crystal Palace 1-2 Millonarios, Jul 26, 2023, Friendly match
Crystal Palace 2 - 1 Watford, July 22, 2023, Friendly match
Crawley Town 0 - 4 Crystal Palace, Jul. 19, 2023, Friendly
Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Brøndby, Jul. 15, 2023, Friendly
Barnet 1 - 0 Crystal Palace, Jul. 11, 2023, Friendly
Crystal Palace 1-2 Millonarios, Jul 26, 2023, Friendly match
Crystal Palace 2 - 1 Watford, July 22, 2023, Friendly match
Crawley Town 0 - 4 Crystal Palace, Jul. 19, 2023, Friendly
Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Brøndby, Jul. 15, 2023, Friendly
Barnet 1 - 0 Crystal Palace, Jul. 11, 2023, Friendly
How is Sevilla coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 5-2 against AD Ceuta, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
FC Magdeburg 3 - 1 Sevilla FC, July 23, 2023, Friendly match
Hansa Rostock 2 - 1 Sevilla FC, July 22, 2023, Friendly Match
Sevilla FC 1 - 1 Independiente del Valle, July 19, 2023, CONMEBOL-UEFA Club Challenge
Sevilla FC 5-2 AD Ceuta, Jul. 18, 2023, Friendly Match
Córdoba 0 - 2 Sevilla FC, July 14, 2023, Friendly Match
FC Magdeburg 3 - 1 Sevilla FC, July 23, 2023, Friendly match
Hansa Rostock 2 - 1 Sevilla FC, July 22, 2023, Friendly Match
Sevilla FC 1 - 1 Independiente del Valle, July 19, 2023, CONMEBOL-UEFA Club Challenge
Sevilla FC 5-2 AD Ceuta, Jul. 18, 2023, Friendly Match
Córdoba 0 - 2 Sevilla FC, July 14, 2023, Friendly Match
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Crystal Palace vs Sevilla, a friendly match. The match will take place at Comerica Park, at 19:00.