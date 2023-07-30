Brentford vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Brentford vs Aston Villa in a Friendly match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brentford vs Aston Villa match in the Friendly match.
What time is Brentford vs Aston Villa match for Friendly match?
This is the start time of the game Brentford vs Aston Villa of July 30th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
USA: 12:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon ET
Spain: 18:00 hours
Where and how to watch Brentford vs Aston Villa live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Brentford vs Aston Villa on streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Brentford player
England attacker, 27 year old Ivan Toney has performed well, the striker has played his thirty third game in his local league, 33 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 20 goals in the English league and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Aston Villa player
England attacker, 27 year old Ollie Watkins has performed well, the striker has played his thirty-seventh game in his local league, 36 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 15 goals in the English league and 6 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How is Brentford coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 1-3 against Tottenham Hotspur, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 0 Brentford, Jul. 26, 2023, Friendly
Fulham 3 - 2 Brentford, July 23, 2023, Friendly Match
Brentford 1 - 0 Manchester City, May 28, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Brentford, May 20, 2023, English Premier League
Brentford 2 - 0 West Ham United, May 14, 2023, England Premier League
How is Aston Villa coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Fulham, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Aston Villa 2 - 0 Fulham, Jul. 26, 2023, Friendly
Aston Villa 3 - 3 Newcastle United, Jul. 23, 2023, Friendly match
Aston Villa 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion, May 28, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 1 - 1 Aston Villa, May 20, 2023, England Premier League
Aston Villa 2 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur, May 13, 2023, English Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Brentford vs Aston Villa friendly match. The match will take place at the FedExField, at 12:00 pm.