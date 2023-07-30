Switzerland vs New Zealand: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup Match
How and where to watch the Switzerland vs New Zealand match live?

If you want to watch the game Switzerland vs New Zealand live on TV, your options is: FOX Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

If you want to directly stream it: Peacock, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App,

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Switzerland vs New Zealand match for Women's World Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Switzerland vs New Zealand of 30th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:00 am: DIRECT Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Bolivia 3:00 am: Fifa+

Brazil 4:00am: Fifa+ and CazéTv

Chile 3:00 am:RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Colombia 2:00 am:Caracol TV, RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol Play, directvsports.com

Ecuador 2:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

USA 3:00 am: Fanatiz USA, FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Peacock, RCN Nuestra Tele, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Spain 8:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, RTVE.es, TVE La 2

Mexico 2:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, VIX+

Paraguay 3:00 am: Fifa+

Peru 2:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Uruguay 4:00 am: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Venezuela 3:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Speak, Jitka Klimková!

"Switzerland are a very strong opponent, a tough opponent. We know they will be very organized defensively. They are good with their one-on-one defense. We will see a lot of movement on the pitch when they have the ball, their speed of play is high and they have very good, threatening players up front. We are prepared for them.

Hearing the fans behind us and celebrating all these little wins with us is very important for this team and it's motivating us. It's the 12th player on the pitch, there's no doubt about that. Please come, please make some noise and enjoy this beautiful opportunity with this team."

New Zealand
New Zealand
Probable lineup for New Zealand

Esson; Bott, Stott, Bowen, Ali Riley; Percival, Hassett, Steinmetz; Indiah-Paige Riley, Hand, Wilkinson.
Situation in New Zealand

Jitka Klimková has no problems for the match later today.
Speak, Inka Grings!

"It's a huge stadium, it will be packed, it will be a giant atmosphere for us and against us. For me, these have always been the big games. We're in a great position, we haven't conceded a goal and we're top of the group. We've come to the World Cup, we want to be successful on the pitch and we've done that. We want to play like we did against Norway - if we can do that, we'll be hard to beat. It gives you a chill in your stomach - that's how matches are. We're looking forward to taking the field on Sunday."
Probable lineup for Switzerland

Thalmann; Aigbogun, Bühler, Stierli, Maritz; Lia Walti, Coumba Sow, Reuteler; Seraina Piubel, Bachmann, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.
Situation in Switzerland

Inka Grings will be joined by Luana Bühler and Viola Calligaris, who have managed to recover from their injuries.
Football Ferns

After a historic opening win, New Zealand lost 1-0 to the Philippines, whose Sarina Bolden scored for the first time in their history. The Football Ferns even tried to get an equalizer and had a goal disallowed for controversial offside. All is not lost. In second place, the co-hosts have three points and to reach the last 16 they will need to beat their opponents. If they draw, they will need to hope that the Philippines and Norway also draw. Depending on the situation, a win for Norway could also secure their place.
Squadra Nazionale

The balance took hold for much of the match between Switzerland and Norway. The Lionesses even tried to seek victory, however, they had an obstacle: goalkeeper Thalmann. In the end, the result remained 0-0 at FMG Stadium Waikato. Despite this, the Squadra Nazionale top Group A with four points. La Nati can even lose, provided the Philippines do not beat Norway in the other group game, and they will qualify for the last 16.
Eye on the game

Switzerland vs New Zealand live this Sunday (30), at the Dunedin Stadium at 3 am ET, for the Women's World Cup Match. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Women's World Cup Match: Switzerland vs New Zealand Live Updates!

Switzerland vs New Zealand Live Updates!
