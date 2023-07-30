Switzerland vs New Zealand: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Switzerland vs New Zealand match live?
What time is Switzerland vs New Zealand match for Women's World Cup Match?
Argentina 4:00 am: DIRECT Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Bolivia 3:00 am: Fifa+
Brazil 4:00am: Fifa+ and CazéTv
Chile 3:00 am:RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Colombia 2:00 am:Caracol TV, RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol Play, directvsports.com
Ecuador 2:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
USA 3:00 am: Fanatiz USA, FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Peacock, RCN Nuestra Tele, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App
Spain 8:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, RTVE.es, TVE La 2
Mexico 2:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, VIX+
Paraguay 3:00 am: Fifa+
Peru 2:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Uruguay 4:00 am: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Venezuela 3:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Speak, Jitka Klimková!
Hearing the fans behind us and celebrating all these little wins with us is very important for this team and it's motivating us. It's the 12th player on the pitch, there's no doubt about that. Please come, please make some noise and enjoy this beautiful opportunity with this team."
If you want to directly stream it: Peacock, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App,
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!