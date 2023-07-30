PSV Eindhoven vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Nottingham lineup!
These are Nottingham Forest's headlines for today's game:
PSV lineup!
These are the eleven that will start for PSV Eindhoven for today's game:
PSV FANday Team News 🚨#PSVNOT pic.twitter.com/sbi6VW12vs— PSV (@PSV) July 30, 2023
Referee
N. van Goeik will be the central referee in the friendly match between PSV Eindhoven and Nottingham Forest in 2023.
Big day for PSV!
PSV took advantage of the day to pay tribute to former players from the squad:
Verdiend. Gefeliciteerd met deze mijlpaal! 🫶#PSVFANdag #PSVxEnergieDirect pic.twitter.com/lHDcLB91Dv— PSV (@PSV) July 30, 2023
Here is Nottingham!
The Nottingham Forest team is already at Philips Stadion for today's game:
Scene set in Eindhoven 🏟— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 30, 2023
Watch live on Forest TV from 5:30pm BST ⤵️
First time
This is the first time that both teams have met in a pre-season game ahead of the start of the European leagues.
Stage is ready!
Great atmosphere at the Philips Stadion for today's game:
Wat een heerlijke sfeer 🥰#PSVFANdag pic.twitter.com/yEv5Rfu3FA— PSV (@PSV) July 30, 2023
Here we go!
We are just under an hour away from the game between PSV Eindhoven and Nottingham Forest kicking off at Philips Stadion. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow PSV Eindhoven vs Nottingham Forest live from the 2023 Friendly Match!
Where and how to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Nottingham Forest online and live from the 2023 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the PSV Eindhoven vs Nottingham Forest match in various countries:
Argentina: 14 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 13 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 14 hours without Transmission
Chile: 13 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 12 hours without Transmission
Ecuador: 12 hours without Transmission
US (ET): 14 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 18 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 12 hours without Transmission
Paraguay: 14 hours without Transmission
Peru: 12 hours without Transmission
Uruguay: 14 hours without transmission
Venezuela: 13 hours without Transmission
Argentina: 14 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 13 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 14 hours without Transmission
Chile: 13 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 12 hours without Transmission
Ecuador: 12 hours without Transmission
US (ET): 14 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 18 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 12 hours without Transmission
Paraguay: 14 hours without Transmission
Peru: 12 hours without Transmission
Uruguay: 14 hours without transmission
Venezuela: 13 hours without Transmission
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Guus Til, a must see player!
The PSV striker is one of the great promises of the team and the Dutch team. During last season he was one of the great promises of PSV and he hopes that with the changes in the squad he can take a place among the best in Europe. The young striker hopes that his constant participation in the Eredivisie will open the doors to more calls with the Netherlands senior team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and be able to continue demonstrating his high level. The previous season he finished with 13 goals and 5 assists in 46 games in all team competitions.
How does PSV get here?
PSV begins a new season in the Eredivisie and with the aim of fighting against Ajax and Feyenoord and win the title again. On this occasion, PSV has presented several new signings, including Ricardo Pepi, Noa Lang, Shurandy Sambo, Timo Baumgartl and Fredrik Oppegard. The team suffered from some youth casualties with great projection but that do not affect the base structure of the team, the most sensitive casualty is that of Xavi Simons. PSV's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and in the rest of the competitions for the Dutch team. PSV finished the 2022-2023 season in second place, 7 points behind champion Feyenoord, however, the joys came with the KNVB Cup title. This season they hope to start in the best way seeking the title of the Super Cup of Countries Low against Feyenoord and try to overcome the previous season and get into the UEFA Champions League. That is why the front and the main rear have been strengthened with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals in the Eredivisie and qualifying for the Group Stage of the Champions League.
Taiwo Awoniyi, a must see player!
The Nottingham Forest forward is one of the great figures of the club and will seek to continue being the top reference in the team's attack. Now, after passing last season, Awoniyi is running to be one of the top references in the forward that Nottingham Forest needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for the Premier League title in England. In the previous campaign, he registered 11 goals and 1 assist in 30 games.
How does Nottingham Forest arrive?
Nottingham Forest comes to this friendly duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next season of the Premier League, after finishing in sixteenth place in the first division of English football with 38 units, after 9 wins, 11 draws and 18 losses. Nottingham Forest comes with a renewed squad that includes some interesting players such as Taiwo Awoniyi, Danilo, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Ola Aina and Morgan Gibbs-White. Nottingham Forest is not a power in British football and it is a great team that constantly fights to stay in its category, it will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the line-up with which they will start next season .
Where's the game?
The Philips Stadion located in the city of Eindhoven, the Netherlands will host this duel between two teams that seek to start the next season in a good way in their respective competitions. This stadium has a capacity for 35,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1910.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the PSV Eindhoven vs Nottingham Forest match, corresponding to the 2023 Friendly Match. The match will take place at the Philips Stadion, at 12:30 a.m. sharp.