Norway vs Philippines: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Women's World Cup

If you want to watch the game Norway vs Philippines live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 1.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and UNIVERSO, Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports app.
Eden Park
The match will take place at Eden Park, which is in the city of Auckland, New Zealand, and has a capacity of more than 50,000 fans, with 10,000 temporary seats for the World Cup.
Probable Philippines
The likely Philippines team for the match is: McDaniels, Barker, Long, Beard and Harrison; Sawicki, Cowart, Eggesvik and Quezada; Bolden and Guillou.
Probable Norway
Norway's probable team for the match is: Miklsen, Bjelde, Mjelde, Harviken and Hansen; Maanum, Boe Risa, Reiten; Graham Hansen, Haavi and Eikeland.
Returns
Norway should expect the return of Hegerber, who did not participate in the first match. On the Philippines side, the highlight is the attacking duo and goal hope: Bolden and Guillou.
Group A
In group A of the Cup, Switzerland lead the way with four points, one point clear of New Zealand and the Philippines, while Norway are bottom of the group with just one point. The Women's World Cup will operate as usual in soccer competitions. There are eight groups with four teams each. The top two teams from each group qualify for the round of 16, with knockout rounds until the World Cup final. Remember that the games are one-way only, with three games between the teams in the group stage and single games in the knockout stage.
Last Matches: Philippines
The Philippines on the other side comes with two wins and one loss in the last games. On May 9, the victory was 2-1 over Vietnam. On Friday (21), the defeat was in the debut of the Cup, to Switzerland, 2-0, with goals from Bachmann and Piubel. And on Tuesday (25), the victory was 1-0 over New Zealand, with a goal by Bolden.
Last Matches: Norway
Norway come into this game on the back of two draws and a defeat in their last games. On April 11 the draw was with Sweden in 3 to 3, with goals from Maanum and Saevik, while Rolfo, Bjorn and Schough scored for Sweden. In the World Cup debut, on Thursday (20), the defeat was to New Zealand, 1-0, with a goal by Wilkinson. And on Tuesday (25), the draw was 0-0 with Switzerland.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Women's World Cup match: Norway vs Philippines Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.