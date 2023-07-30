Germany vs Colombia: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Germany vs Colombia Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Germany vs Colombia live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 1.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Telemundo, Peacock, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com app.
Allianz Stadium
The match will take place at Allianz Stadium, which is located in Sydney, Australia. The stadium is home to the Waratahs rugby team and Sydney FC soccer team. The stadium has a capacity of over 45,000 fans.
Probable Colombia
Colombia's probable team for the match is: Perez, C. Arias, Carabali, D. Arias and Vanegas; Bedoya, Montoya, Restrepo, Santos and Ramirez; Usme.
Probable Germany
Germany's probable team for the match is: Frohms, Huth, Hendrich, Doorsoun-Khajeh and Hagel; Dabritz, Leuplz, Brand, Magull and Buhl; Popp.
Injurie
Germany will be without the injured Rauch for the match, while Colombia's Caicedo returns from injury, so the South Americans will be without a substitute.
Group H
Germany and Colombia are in Group H of the Cup with three points, while South Korea and Morocco have no points, with all having just one game played. The Women's World Cup will operate as usual in soccer competitions. There are eight groups with four teams each. The top two teams from each group qualify for the round of 16, with knockout rounds until the World Cup final. Remembering that the games are one-way only, with three games between the teams in the group stage and single games in the knockout stage.
Last Matches: Colombia
Colombia come into this match on the back of two draws and a win in their last games. On June 21 the draw was 1-1 with Panama. On Sunday (16) the new draw was 2-2 with China. And in the World Cup debut, on Monday (24) the victory was 2-0 over South Korea, with goals from Usme and Caicedo.
Lat Matches: Germany
Germany come into this match on the back of two wins and one defeat in their last games. On June 24, they won 2-1 against Vietnam, with goals from Krumbiegel and Minge, while Nguyen Nhã scored a brace. On July 7, they lost 3-2 to Zambia, with goals from Banda (2) and Kundananji, while Schuller and Popp scored for the Germans. And in their World Cup opener on Monday (24), they won 6-0 against Morocco, with goals from Popp (2), Buhl, El Haj (own goal), Mrabet (own goal) and Schuller.
